Fiat Fullback Pickup Gets The Cross Treatment

14 Mar 2017
Pickups are more than just workhorses. More than ever before, people are buying this humble breed of utilitarian vehicle to make some sort of statement about themselves. Fiat is aware of this trend, the reason why the Mitsubishi L200-based Fullback can now be specced in Cross guise.
As the name implies, Cross stands for a tougher, more adventure-ready Fullback. Broadening the appeal of the mid-size pickup is a new type of front grille with mesh design and matte black ingots, a satin silver-finish skid plate up front, and larger side steps. The blacked-out visual theme continues with the alloys, side mirror caps, door handles, and bed bars.

Inside, however, the Fullback Cross is having a hard time differentiating itself from the regular model and the Mitsubishi L200. Leather seats, an automatic dual-zone climate control system, heated seats, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with parking camera and satellite navigation are the highlights. Standard bits and bobs further include bi-xenon headlights with LED running lights, seven airbags, TSC (Trailer Stability Control), lane departure warning, cruise control, and so forth.

Available solely as a double cab, the 2017 Fiat Fullback Cross makes use of a 2.4-liter turbo diesel engine that develops 180 ponies and 430 Nm (317 pound-feet) of maximum torque. It’s the 4N15 engine you’ll also find in the Mitsubishi equivalent, and it prides itself on variable geometry turbocharging tech and aluminum for both the block and cylinder head.

The all-alloy motor is connected as standard to a six-speed manual or, get this, a five-speed automatic. Pricing isn’t available for the Fullback Cross at the present moment, but Fiat plans to bring it to market this summer.

Fiat also “forgot” to mention the capability of the Cross, but then again, the non-Cross Fullback should offer a handful of pointers. When properly equipped, the load capacity stands at 1,035 kg (2,282 lbs), whereas the maximum towing capacity is 3,100 kg (6,834 lbs).
