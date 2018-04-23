Fast and Furious Live Presents One-Off Mitsubishi L200

There are presently eight Fast and Furious movies out there, and at least another one coming. But that’s not enough, it seems, to feed the public’s craving for over-inflated racing scenes.

Those attending the Starting this year, there is such a thing called Fast and Furious Live, an event touring the European continent and showing reenactments of “the most outrageous moments from the beloved series.”That’s right. Various venues across Europe get to see a wide range of Fast-related vehicles go nuts in various arenas: the Navistar MXT, the Dodge Charger SRT -8, the Nissan GT-R R35,the tank from Fast 6 and many more. Most of them replicas, of course, not the cars used in the movie.Since there haven’t been all that many Mitsubishis featured in the franchise, the Japanese have decided to at least go for fame with a one-off car specially designed for the Live version of Fast and Furious.Using an L200 , Mitsubishi created an off-road vehicle like it seldom gets to make. And since the paces through which the car will be put on various arenas are quite challenging, some pinpoint modifications had to be made.For off-roading capabilities, the L200 features extended suspension travel, external roll cage and huge 15x15 inches steel wheel on the rear. On the inside, nothing was left of the car except a pair of Corbeau carbon fiber bucket seats and four-point Luke race harnesses.The inner working of the vehicle had to be tampered with as well. The 2.4-litre turbodiesel engine fitted under the hood got a power boost thanks to a hybrid Garrett turbocharger and anremap.Mitsubishi also added a custom side-exit exhaust and manifold, a larger front-mounted intercooler and 3D printed air intake and performance air filter.Those attending the Fast and Furious Live events will get to see the L200 and the other vehicles engage in precision performance driving and various stunts, at the hands of drivers like Chase Armitage, Adam Brashaw or Elysia Wren.