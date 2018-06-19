autoevolution
 

2019 Audi RS7 Sportback Spied With Production Front Bumper

19 Jun 2018, 15:27 UTC ·
by
Up until now, the second generation has only been seen with a regular A7 body. But Audi is finally showing the new front end design with these latest spyshots.
The prototype is dragging its tarp around as the driver frantically tries to part the car out of view. However, the RS7 also took to the Nurburgring that day, and there's no hiding from the cameras there.

Unlike the regular model, which has blocked off side intakes, this RS version of the four-door coupe sports actual openings that feed various radiators dotted around the front end. And there's going to be a lot of them, considering the 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged engine is expected to deliver at least 600 horsepower.

The RS7 styling pack is similar to the one we saw on the RS Q8 during what will forever be known as "the week of Audi spyshots." It's all about the big hexagonal grille and triangular shapes for the side intakes. The look is quite similar to the R8 facelift, partly due to the way the headlights complement it.

You'd think not much has changed, but looking at the previous RS7 makes you realize all those features are different.

Thankfully, they didn't mess with what's under the hood. I mean, it's a completely new engine, but still a twin-turbo V8. Not only will this be shared with the Porsche Panamera Turbo, but it's said a 48V mild hybrid system will be added on top to help with everything from lag to the suspension.

It's believed that Audi will try to match the E63 S and M5, thus offering around 600 HP right out of the box. In place of a "performance" version, they might use Porsche's S E-Hybrid tech to make a plug-in hybrid RS model. That's what the rumors say, but we haven't seen anything to support it.
