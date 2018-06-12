NASA’s Juno to Keep Spinning Around Jupiter Until 2021

Spyshots: RS Q8 First Images Reveal the Start of a New Era for Audi Sport

Audi is putting all the rumors about a performance Q8 to rest by beginning testing of the RS Q8 just days after the regular model was revealed. 9 photos



While a model like this was bound to happen, given the flagship status of the SUV , the importance of the RS Q8 is not lost on us. The RennSport was initially reserved to a few hot wagons, but this thing proves SUVs are now the money-makers for the four-ring brand. What's more, the flagship is getting priority over the RS Q5.



The



The 610 horsepower R8 V10 plus proves that Audi doesn't care about leaving Lamborghini enough wiggle room. Thus, it's possible that the RS Q8 will have 650 horsepower right out of the box. For the record, that's what a Lamborghini Urus makes.



There's no shortage of powerful SUVs out there, and it's only going to get worse once the new



This prototype sports a new front bumper design with open intakes and the trademark dual oval exhaust pipes. There's no way this will be powered by anything other than a 4.0-liter twin-turbo, the new one that's been co-developed with Porsche.

While a model like this was bound to happen, given the flagship status of the SUV, the importance of the RS Q8 is not lost on us. The RennSport was initially reserved to a few hot wagons, but this thing proves SUVs are now the money-makers for the four-ring brand. What's more, the flagship is getting priority over the RS Q5.

The RS Q8 won't have the privilege of being the first racing Audi SUV because of the RS Q3. However, it could become the most powerful Audi model in production.

The 610 horsepower R8 V10 plus proves that Audi doesn't care about leaving Lamborghini enough wiggle room. Thus, it's possible that the RS Q8 will have 650 horsepower right out of the box. For the record, that's what a Lamborghini Urus makes.

There's no shortage of powerful SUVs out there, and it's only going to get worse once the new X5 M and GLE 63 S come out. Those will be the main rivals for this bad boy. Well, the X6 M and GLE 63 S Coupe... but you get the point.

With a 0 to 60 time of 3.5 seconds or less, the RS Q8 will be a Tesla-fighter that sounds like machine gun fire. However, the technology package will be what sets it apart. Audi's version of luxury includes a dual-screen infotainment setup and clever electronics to keep these 2+ ton behemoths in check. You need adaptive anti-roll bars and all-wheel steering when your off-roader also wants to play on the track.