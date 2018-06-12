Mercedes-Benz Presents World Cup Truck Ahead of Competition Start

Did NASA’s Curiosity Rover Find Life on Mars?

Two days from now, the 2018 Russia World Cup kicks off at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow with host country Russia playing against Saudi Arabia. In the meantime, at Mercedes-Benz’s headquarters in Stuttgart, emotion runs high. 18 photos



Should Germany win this year’s competition as well, it would be their fifth trophy. That means they would also equal the South American country it terms of most titles won in the sport’s history. Who wouldn't want to be associated with that?



For Mercedes, the trip to Russia started in March, when it announced the official marketing campaign for Die Mannschaft and the new



Additionally, at the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart, the carmaker is



Now, on the eve of the competition’s start, Mercedes presented a World Cup truck purpose-built for the Best Never Rest campaign.



Mercedes did not mention what exactly purpose-built means. Based on the Actros truck, the model wears a special livery on the trailer, and probably that’s all there is to it. The livery was put together with the help of Schmitz Cargobull, a German manufacturer of semi-trailers,



The truck would enter some type of service with Mercedes-Benz’s commercial vehicle rental company CharterWay, and it will be displayed at various events across Europe, including at the Truck Grand Prix at the Nürburgring.



“Best Never Rest is the title of the World Cup campaign from Mercedes-Benz. The stars of the campaign are the players of the German national football team as well as the new C-Class,” says Mercedes in a very short statement about the truck.



