Audi RS Q8 Rendered, Looks Ready to Compete With the Lamborghini Urus

SUV

An SQ8 model has already been indirectly confirmed, as the 4.0-liter diesel engine used by the SQ7 and Bentayga will become available in about a year. However, we're more interested in a potential RS Q8 model.So far, the Q3 is the onlyto have received the RS badge. However, it's only a matter of time before an RS Q5 is offered as well.Though not yet confirmed, the RS Q8 makes perfect sense since it would be based on the most expensive SUV that Audi makes. Also, the platform is shared with three other models that already have a 4.0 TFSI. The only question is: will the VW Group allow for so much model overlap?If approved for production, the RS Q8 would need at least 600 horsepower to compete with the next BMW X5 M and Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S . That would put its output somewhere between the Cayenne Turbo and Lamborghini Urus.Its technology package would include everything Audi can muster: smart anti-roll bars, rear-wheel steering, torque vectoring and launch control. With a total weight of well over 2 tons (SQ7 weighs from 2270kg), the track won't be its natural environment. But due to lowered suspension, neither will the green trails.Speaking of which, we have a rendering of this RS flagship already, courtesy of X-Tomi Design . He must of used the front bumper from the RS4 Avant, which may or may not be the way to go. However, with giant wheels taking up the entire wheel arch and black trim all over, there's no denying that this potential performance SUV has the necessary curb appeal to compete with... everybody.So what do you guys think, will Audi give us another discount version of a Lamborghini product or will they sit this one out?