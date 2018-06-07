autoevolution
 

Audi RS Q8 Rendered, Looks Ready to Compete With the Lamborghini Urus

7 Jun 2018, 17:11 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Audi presented the Q8 flagship SUV this week, and it will soon be available with a variety of V6 turbocharged engines. However, this sporty-looking 4x4 could be the ideal candidate for a V8 engine transplant.
42 photos
2019 Audi Q82019 Audi Q82019 Audi Q82019 Audi Q82019 Audi Q82019 Audi Q82019 Audi Q82019 Audi Q82019 Audi Q82019 Audi Q82019 Audi Q82019 Audi Q82019 Audi Q82019 Audi Q82019 Audi Q82019 Audi Q82019 Audi Q82019 Audi Q82019 Audi Q82019 Audi Q82019 Audi Q82019 Audi Q82019 Audi Q82019 Audi Q82019 Audi Q82019 Audi Q82019 Audi Q82019 Audi Q82019 Audi Q82019 Audi Q82019 Audi Q82019 Audi Q82019 Audi Q82019 Audi Q82019 Audi Q82019 Audi Q82019 Audi Q82019 Audi Q82019 Audi Q82019 Audi Q82019 Audi Q8
An SQ8 model has already been indirectly confirmed, as the 4.0-liter diesel engine used by the SQ7 and Bentayga will become available in about a year. However, we're more interested in a potential RS Q8 model.

So far, the Q3 is the only SUV to have received the RS badge. However, it's only a matter of time before an RS Q5 is offered as well.

Though not yet confirmed, the RS Q8 makes perfect sense since it would be based on the most expensive SUV that Audi makes. Also, the platform is shared with three other models that already have a 4.0 TFSI. The only question is: will the VW Group allow for so much model overlap?

If approved for production, the RS Q8 would need at least 600 horsepower to compete with the next BMW X5 M and Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S. That would put its output somewhere between the Cayenne Turbo and Lamborghini Urus.

Its technology package would include everything Audi can muster: smart anti-roll bars, rear-wheel steering, torque vectoring and launch control. With a total weight of well over 2 tons (SQ7 weighs from 2270kg), the track won't be its natural environment. But due to lowered suspension, neither will the green trails.

Speaking of which, we have a rendering of this RS flagship already, courtesy of X-Tomi Design. He must of used the front bumper from the RS4 Avant, which may or may not be the way to go. However, with giant wheels taking up the entire wheel arch and black trim all over, there's no denying that this potential performance SUV has the necessary curb appeal to compete with... everybody.

So what do you guys think, will Audi give us another discount version of a Lamborghini product or will they sit this one out?
Audi Q8 Audi RS Q8 rendering Audi MLB pic of the day
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Use the Bush Winch Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tank Vs. Well Drifting Guide for Dummies Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? WLTP and RDE Tests Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? How the European eCall Emergency System Works Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
AUDI models:
AUDI Q8AUDI Q8 Large SUVAUDI Q5LAUDI Q5L Premium SUVAUDI Q3 FaceliftAUDI Q3 Facelift CompactAUDI A6 Avant (C8)AUDI A6 Avant (C8) Medium PremiumAUDI RS5 SportbackAUDI RS5 Sportback CompactAll AUDI models  
 
 