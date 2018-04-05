2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Spied With Production Exhaust, Looks Very Hot

Up until this point, prototypes for the next-generation GLE 63 had provisional features. However, this one seems to have production wheels, exhaust and even paint. Despite our reluctance when it comes to performance SUVs, we'll admit that this bad boy looks like a million bucks.

And what about that ghostly black Mercedes badge? It might be that way due to prototyping, but we know plenty of people will want a stealthier look for their SUV. This is matched by the black paint seen on the bumper and the roof.



Those noticeably extended wheel arches do an excellent job of balancing the sportiness of an AMG with the squareness of an off-roader. And inside, we find gloss black alloy wheels are most likely 20 inches or larger in diameter.



Around the back, new upgrades include a set of quad exhaust pipes with a black finish, which weren't fitted to prototypes in the past. Compared to the standard GLE, the 63 clearly has a bigger trunk lid spoiler and a diffuser, though that won't stop people from going to Brabus for some carbon skirts and spoilers.



While Mercedes-AMG has ruled out a Black Series SUV, the GLE 63 should have plenty of poke right out of the box. In recent drag races, we've seen how the Affalterbach-tuned engine is more than a match for the 4.4-liter used by BMW. Coincidently, a 600 horsepower



Even though the GLE 63 will be powered by the same 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 as the E63, the front end leads you to believe that it needs a lot more engine. The middle grille is huge, sure, but the side air intakes are also super-sized. With those holes cut into the camo, they look like the Jaguar XE SV Project 8. That's high praise for any SUV to receive.

X5 M is on its way too. The regular GLE could debut as early as October at the Paris Motor Show before going on sale late 2018, but the 63 model should take a little longer.