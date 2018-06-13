Spyshots: 2019 Audi R8 Facelift Shows New Side Skirt Aerodynamic Channels

Audi is currently working to update the R8 and we can now bring you the latest spyshots of the 2019 model. Our spy photogs have recently come across a prototype of the German supercar that has plenty of spicy details to show.

More importantly, the super-sized oval exhaust tips are new, but these could be an indication that we're dealing with a new incarnation of the R8 GT range-topper - keep in mind that the current lineup includes the "standard" and the Plus models, along with their Spyder versions, as well as the new RWS rear-wheel-drive beast.



Interestingly, the red prototype seen here doesn't pack a rear wing - the GT should come with a hefty wing that would one-up the moderate aero element of the Plus model.



Up front, the revised fascia features larger side air intakes that pack a mesh similar to that on the front grille. Speaking of the latter, which is wider and less tall than before.



Last, but certainly not least, the side skirts pack air channels that almost run the entire length of the doors. And, unlike in the case of the side air channels found on the



The spyshots we have here also include the interior, but this prototype didn't pack any new features, so we won't pay too much attention to its cabin.



In the firepower department, we're expecting Ingolstadt to up the ante on the naturally aspirated front of the R8. And since its Lamborghini Huracan sibling now packs a 640 hp Performante model, we could see the German automaker following suit.



