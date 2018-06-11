2019 Mitsubishi Delica Combines MPV Practicality With Crossover Styling

NASA Delivers Brand New Astronaut to Orbit in Russian Soyuz Rocket

In its fifth generation since 2007, the Delica nameplate can trace its roots back to 1968. But as you can tell from these photographs, there’s an all-new model in the making, scheduled to premiere towards the end of 2018 at the Tokyo Motor Show. 23 photos



With seating for eight and more ground clearance than the model it replaces, the all-new model should be to the taste of people in the market for people carriers with attitude. And what an attitude the box-shaped Delica has, coming courtesy of



What’s curious is how Mitsubishi dressed up the alloy wheels in camouflage as well, as if they’re some sort of secret design that should be kept out of sight from prying eyes. Caught testing on Germany’s public roads, the Delica is expected to get the automaker’s 2.2-liter turbo diesel with 170 ponies and 392 Nm (290 pound-feet) of torque on tap. A gasoline-fueled engine is also certain, as it the Super All Wheel Control electronically-controlled AWD system with Active Yaw Control .



As for the most striking thing about the Delica, take a look at the roof line. It’s the same height from just behind the A-pillar to where the roof meets the rear window. Interior accommodation is given another dimension thanks to the generous size of the side windows, which should provide a lot of sunlight and airiness to the cabin.



Bearing in mind Mitsubishi is now part of the Renault-Nissan alliance, it's a matter of time until the successor of the sixth-generation model will switch to a Renault-Nissan platform from the Common Module Family. The Outlander, meanwhile, will share its bits and pieces with the Rogue.