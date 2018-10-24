autoevolution

Tesla Makes Pricing Adjustments To The Model 3

24 Oct 2018
If you place an order for your Model 3 Mid Range with rear-wheel drive, you’ll pay $1,000 more than before. Tesla decided to hike up the price to $46,000 at a make-or-break moment for the electric sedan, but on the other hand, the dual-motor configuration now costs $53,000.
Tesla has also confirmed that it will honor the lower price on dual-motor Model 3 vehicles for in-progress orders, which is great news for those who need all-wheel drive and the Long Range option. But then again, what about the Model 3 with the Standard Battery and rear-wheel drive?

Last time we’ve heard, deliveries will begin in the first quarter of 2019, between February and April. The thing is, the window to claim the $7,500 federal tax credit is closing fast. In the period from January 1st to June 30th of 2019, Tesla will be much obliged to cut $3,750 off the price thanks to the government grant. From July 1st to December 31st of 2019, on the other hand, the sum will drop to $1,875.

The reason the tax credit is being phased out is the 200,000 vehicles threshold that Tesla has hit in July 2018. In any case, the government is aware that electric cars are more popular than ever, which is why the grant is no longer seen as a prerequisite. By the government, that is, not the people who are willing to go electric instead of fossil fuel.

Tesla has also dropped the pre-pay option for full self-driving capability, with Elon Musk suggesting that the upgrade had been confusing potential customers. In other words, that’s a $3,000 option gone from the configurator of the Model 3.

Customers willing to pay top dollar for top performance need to shell out $64,000, with delivery estimated at between four and eight weeks. In this configuration, the Model 3 offers a driving range of 310 miles, is capable of 155 mph on full song, and needs 3.3 seconds to hit 60 miles per hour.
