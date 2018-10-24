autoevolution

Range Rovers Crushed as Car Transporter Passes Under Low Bridge

24 Oct 2018, 13:32 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
If you ever have a lousy day at work, think of this poor chap: a car transport driver smashed the luxury cars he was transporting when he passed under a low bridge in Perth, Scotland.
4 photos
Trucks Lined Up to Stop a SuiciderTrucks Lined Up to Stop a SuiciderTrucks Lined Up to Stop a Suicider
Details and one photo of the incident have been posted on social media by Network Rail Scotland. The pic shows that at least 2 brand new Range Rovers have had their roofs ripped off when the transporter passed under the bridge, and the driver wildly underestimated the height of the vehicle.

“Following a lorry striking a bridge in #Perth…,” the Network Rail says in one tweet. “Bridge has been inspected and has been passed fit for rail traffic. Cant say the same for the vehicle(s) that struck it... #CheckYourHeight”

In another tweet, they joke that the driver should expect to receive a call from his boss about the damage he’s caused, and it won’t be a conversation he’ll like to have. Well, you can surely say that again.

Because the incident happened during the morning rush hour, police have had to close down the road so authorities could clear the debris from the crash with the bridge. There were delays in traffic, but they weren’t significant.

That the accident was the driver’s fault should come as no surprise. Most incidents of this type happen because truck drivers are poorly trained and don’t know how to estimate the height of an overpass and of their own load, the B.C. Truck Association said recently, following a string of similar crashes in Canada’s British Columbia.

In other words, better training would considerably reduce the number of accidents where trucks dive into overpasses, and thus the costs. Because one such accident isn’t expensive only because of the damage to the load on the truck: one must also factor in the repairs to the infrastructure damaged in the collision.

Range Rover truck accident overpass Scotland
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual What Is the Car Drag Coefficient? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
Is It Cheating? Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse U.S. Turn Signals to Euro Style Turn Signals Conversion And Viceversa Sergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car DesignSergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car Design
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production CarsCoolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
AUDI R8 SpyderAUDI R8 Spyder Roadster & ConvertibleAUDI R8 CoupeAUDI R8 Coupe CoupeLAMBORGHINI Huracan Performance SpyderLAMBORGHINI Huracan Performance Spyder ExoticLAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJLAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJ ExoticSKODA Kodiaq GT (China)SKODA Kodiaq GT (China) Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 