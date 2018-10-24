Orion Spacecraft Engine Module to Be Shown on November 16

Range Rovers Crushed as Car Transporter Passes Under Low Bridge

If you ever have a lousy day at work, think of this poor chap: a car transport driver smashed the luxury cars he was transporting when he passed under a low bridge in Perth, Scotland. 4 photos



“Following a lorry striking a bridge in #Perth…,” the Network Rail says in one tweet. “Bridge has been inspected and has been passed fit for rail traffic. Cant say the same for the vehicle(s) that struck it... #CheckYourHeight”



In another tweet, they joke that the driver should expect to receive a call from his boss about the damage he’s caused, and it won’t be a conversation he’ll like to have. Well, you can surely say that again.



Because the incident happened during the morning rush hour, police have had to close down the road so authorities could clear the debris from the crash with the bridge. There were delays in traffic, but they weren’t significant.



That the accident was the driver’s fault should come as no surprise. Most incidents of this type happen because truck drivers are poorly trained and don’t know how to estimate the height of an overpass and of their own load,



In other words, better training would considerably reduce the number of accidents where trucks dive into overpasses, and thus the costs. Because one such accident isn’t expensive only because of the damage to the load on the truck: one must also factor in the repairs to the infrastructure damaged in the collision.



