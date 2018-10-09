autoevolution
Tesla Model 3 Outsells All Other American Cars in September

9 Oct 2018, 12:02 UTC ·
Despite Elon Musk’s run-in with the SEC over his tweets concerning Tesla in the past few weeks, the carmaker’s top product, the Model 3, sells like hotcakes in the United States.
There is no official count of how many Model 3s were sold last month, as the carmaker is not so quick in posting these numbers, but fans all across the industry have crunched the numbers, and the results are impressive.

According to an estimate by InsideEVs, the car sold 22,250 units in September, while CleanTechnica puts that number at a little over 24,000. Either way, the nameplate broke the 20,000 units mark last month without a sweat.

What does that mean for the overall look of the American market? Regardless of the number we take into account, the Model 3 ranked 4th in the best selling car chart for September, close behind top Japanese sellers Toyota Camry, Honda Accord and Honda Civic.

But most importantly, the numbers place the Model 3 way ahead of cars manufactured by all other pure-American companies.

Ford’s Fusion is the closest of them all to the 3, coming in 8th with a total of 15,800 cars. Chevrolet, with the Cruze and Malibu, is way down the line, in 13th and 14th position, both nameplates selling a little over 10,000 units each in September.

Needless to say, including the Model S and Model X, Tesla is far ahead of all other competitors on the electric car segment.

Despite its still ongoing problems with deliveries, Tesla manufactured a record number of cars in the third quarter of the year, making perhaps for the most successful production story of modern times.

Over 80,000 electric Teslas were made in the past three months, as the company is now achieving an estimated output of some 10,000 cars per week.

Tesla said when it announced the production output that it would expand the home/office delivery service to customers as a means to “improve customer convenience," so expect deliveries to pick up in the coming months.
