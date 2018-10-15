Elon Musk Watches Anime, Decides to Build a Mecha

Having been punished by the SEC for being a bad boy, Elon Musk has winded down the tweets that have to do with his opinion of the stock market or with his plans regarding Tesla shares. But the number of non-Tesla related tweets seems to be on the rise.

4 photos



Mechas have been born in the collective imagination of humans at about the same time cars were coming into existence, in the late 1800s, thanks to writers like Edward S. Ellis and Jules Verne. They have been featured since in countless films, books, and cartoons, all the way to their most recent incarnation, the Jaegers of Pacific Rim.



The anime genre cited by Musk in his tweets is teeming with giant robotic machines controlled by humans, even if Musk’s particular choice of movie for this weekend has nothing to do with mechas. Regardless, inspiration struck Elon Musk on Sunday, and a new idea was born: “It is time to create a mecha.”



Musk is known for posting what at first seem to be idiotic ideas, but turn reality at a moment’s notice. He did so most recently with the



“Traffic is driving me nuts. Am going to build a tunnel boring machine and just start digging…,” he said at the end of 2016. “It shall be called The Boring Company.”



So chances are the madman will do this mecha thing too. How, when and most importantly what for it's anybody’s guess. It is time to create a mecha — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 14 octombrie 2018 This weekend, Musk posted several tweets that have nothing to do with the businesses he runs. First, there was a trailer for an fantasy-romantic anime movie called Your Name. Then, a much more exciting post about how the time has come to build a mecha.Mechas have been born in the collective imagination of humans at about the same time cars were coming into existence, in the late 1800s, thanks to writers like Edward S. Ellis and Jules Verne. They have been featured since in countless films, books, and cartoons, all the way to their most recent incarnation, the Jaegers of Pacific Rim.The anime genre cited by Musk in his tweets is teeming with giant robotic machines controlled by humans, even if Musk’s particular choice of movie for this weekend has nothing to do with mechas. Regardless, inspiration struck Elon Musk on Sunday, and a new idea was born: “It is time to create a mecha.”Musk is known for posting what at first seem to be idiotic ideas, but turn reality at a moment’s notice. He did so most recently with the Teslaquila booze for which Tesla requested a trademark from the USPTO. But his most high-profile on-the-spot invention was The Boring Company, which came to be after the billionaire got fed up with traffic.“Traffic is driving me nuts. Am going to build a tunnel boring machine and just start digging…,” he said at the end of 2016. “It shall be called The Boring Company.”So chances are the madman will do this mecha thing too. How, when and most importantly what for it's anybody’s guess.