autoevolution
 

Elon Musk Watches Anime, Decides to Build a Mecha

15 Oct 2018, 8:54 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Having been punished by the SEC for being a bad boy, Elon Musk has winded down the tweets that have to do with his opinion of the stock market or with his plans regarding Tesla shares. But the number of non-Tesla related tweets seems to be on the rise.
4 photos
Yusaku Maezawa and Elon MuskSpaceX BFRSpaceX BFR moon trajectory
This weekend, Musk posted several tweets that have nothing to do with the businesses he runs. First, there was a trailer for an fantasy-romantic anime movie called Your Name. Then, a much more exciting post about how the time has come to build a mecha.

Mechas have been born in the collective imagination of humans at about the same time cars were coming into existence, in the late 1800s, thanks to writers like Edward S. Ellis and Jules Verne. They have been featured since in countless films, books, and cartoons, all the way to their most recent incarnation, the Jaegers of Pacific Rim.

The anime genre cited by Musk in his tweets is teeming with giant robotic machines controlled by humans, even if Musk’s particular choice of movie for this weekend has nothing to do with mechas. Regardless, inspiration struck Elon Musk on Sunday, and a new idea was born: “It is time to create a mecha.”

Musk is known for posting what at first seem to be idiotic ideas, but turn reality at a moment’s notice. He did so most recently with the Teslaquila booze for which Tesla requested a trademark from the USPTO. But his most high-profile on-the-spot invention was The Boring Company, which came to be after the billionaire got fed up with traffic.

“Traffic is driving me nuts. Am going to build a tunnel boring machine and just start digging…,” he said at the end of 2016. “It shall be called The Boring Company.”

So chances are the madman will do this mecha thing too. How, when and most importantly what for it's anybody’s guess.
Elon Musk mecha Tweet Tesla robot
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display The Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About Food
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And Business
Is It Cheating? Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
HYUNDAI EquusHYUNDAI Equus Upper PremiumHYUNDAI i40 WagonHYUNDAI i40 Wagon LargeAUDI A1 SportbackAUDI A1 Sportback Entry PremiumAUDI A1 SportbackAUDI A1 Sportback Entry PremiumNISSAN QashqaiNISSAN Qashqai Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 