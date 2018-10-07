autoevolution
2019 Lexus LX 570 S Debuts in Australia With Angry Body Kit

Lexus has just introduced the LX 570 S, an Australia-only special edition model. It's shockingly expensive and not for everybody.
The LX 570 S looks different from the regular LX variants. It's got a new grille and skirts everywhere. The thing is, projects like this aren't born out of thin air. We did a little soul-searching and remembered this as being the TRD body kit for the Japanese market model.

And since Australia and Japan both have the steering wheel on the right, this becomes a super-simple re-badging exercise. At the front, we have a white chin spoiler with chrome accents.

The 570 S has also been fitted with a brand new grille design. And since complex 3D models like this require hundreds of hours of CAD programming, you're getting your money's worth. Down the sides, the uber-Lexus SUV's pearl white paint is interrupted by the new side skirts and gloss black 21-inch alloy wheels.

On top of that, the model boasts performance front dampers, semi-synthetic leather upholstery in either black or burgundy, alloy pedals, puddle lights with the ‘LX S’ logo and an LX570 S rear badge.

The price of the model is 168,089 Australian dollars, equivalent to 118,650 dollars of the U.S. variety. It's a lot of money, but not much more than the Enhancement Package trim level, which it's based on. This trim level means you get literally every feature the LX ever came with, including the safety pack with autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, a panoramic roof, navigation, and 360-degree camera.

The engine is the same though, a 5.7-liter V8 making 270 kW (362 hp) and 530 Nm (390 lb-ft) of torque routed through an eight-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels. But the thing is, the LX is a low-volume SUV in Australia, with 277 deliveries so far this year.

