Lexus LC Shows Off Flare Yellow Paint Finish In Paris

If you want your LC painted in Flare Yellow, your only option is to go for the limited-edition model presented at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The carbon-fiber roof and CFRP door sills are the other highlights of the car, which rides on 21-inch alloy wheels.
Even though the LC F is still one year away, the LC Yellow Edition is an indicator of what Lexus can do when it’s set on high performance. As standard, the grand tourer features Variable Gear Ratio Steering, four-wheel steering, and a limited-slip differential, all as part of the Sport+ equipment specification.
Poshness hasn’t been forgotten either. The black, white, and yellow theme of the interior is complemented by Alcantara and semi-aniline leather upholstery, exemplifying the “takumi craftsmanship that is a distinguishing feature of Lexus luxury.”
The head-turning special edition promises surefooted handling at high speeds thanks to the active rear spoiler, which is programmed to deploy at 80 kph (50 mph). Customers can choose between the LC 500 and LC 500h, and both models feature an automatic transmission as standard.
Under the hood of the 500, Lexus has shoehorned the 2UR-GSE naturally aspirated V8 from the RC F and GS F. In this specification, the 5.0-liter engine churns out 477 PS (470 horsepower) and 540 Nm (398 pound-feet) of torque.
The 500h combines an electric motor with the 8GR-FXS naturally aspirated V6. Compared to the Direct Shift 10A in the V8-powered model, the more efficient sibling boasts the Multi-Stage hybrid transmission. By that, Lexus refers to a continuously variable transmission and a four-speed automatic with a torque converter, working as one to deliver ten forward ratios.
Lexus claims the LC 500h can run at speeds of up to 140 km/h without firing up the 3.5-liter V6. When the battery is getting depleted, the electronic brain of the vehicle is programmed to tick the engine over at low revolutions per minute to replenish the car.
