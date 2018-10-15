Steve McQueen’s Military 1945 Willys Jeep MB for Sale at Auction

One of the most iconic Hollywood actors, Steve McQueen, is a man often spoken of at various car auctions. A car lover by choice, the actor’s possessions still sell for millions across the globe, with each of the machines going under the hammer bringing with them not only a piece of motoring history but also the bling of a movie star.

15 photos



The car is one of the 300,000 military utility vehicles produced during World War II. This particular one entered service with the U.S. Army after the war ended, in 1945 and was later purchased by McQueen. After his death, the car was sold together with a huge number of his garage pieces at the Imperial Palace in Las Vegas in November 1984.



The car comes powered by a 2.2-liter four-cylinder engine with 60 hp. It can reach a speed of only 65 mph (104 kph).



To be sold at the Lancaster Insurance Classic Motor Show sale at the NEC, Birmingham on November 10, the Jeep will be offered together with a certificate of authenticity from the McQueen Estate Sale, the original auction catalog from the Las Vegas event and an original advertisement flyer.



For a sum anywhere in between £80,000 to £100,000 ($105,000 to $132,000), the buyer of the Jeep will also get the original blue Californian license plates, dated for road use until October 31st, 1980, one week before McQueen’s death.



“This car is a truly unrepeatable and unmissable opportunity for both car enthusiasts and movie fans alike and undoubtedly the star of the auction," said in a statement Adam Rutter, classic car specialist at Silverstone Auctions.



The auctioneers say the car has been reworked since it arrived in the UK by marque specialists and Jeep experts, now being pretty much the same as it was when McQueen was driving it. The latest of McQueen’s cars to attract attention is a 1945 Willys Jeep MB which the Bullitt star owned until his death in 1980.The car is one of the 300,000 military utility vehicles produced during World War II. This particular one entered service with the U.S. Army after the war ended, in 1945 and was later purchased by McQueen. After his death, the car was sold together with a huge number of his garage pieces at the Imperial Palace in Las Vegas in November 1984.The car comes powered by a 2.2-liter four-cylinder engine with 60 hp. It can reach a speed of only 65 mph (104 kph).To be sold at the Lancaster Insurance Classic Motor Show sale at the NEC, Birmingham on November 10, the Jeep will be offered together with a certificate of authenticity from the McQueen Estate Sale, the original auction catalog from the Las Vegas event and an original advertisement flyer.For a sum anywhere in between £80,000 to £100,000 ($105,000 to $132,000), the buyer of the Jeep will also get the original blue Californian license plates, dated for road use until October 31st, 1980, one week before McQueen’s death.“This car is a truly unrepeatable and unmissable opportunity for both car enthusiasts and movie fans alike and undoubtedly the star of the auction," said in a statement Adam Rutter, classic car specialist at Silverstone Auctions.The auctioneers say the car has been reworked since it arrived in the UK by marque specialists and Jeep experts, now being pretty much the same as it was when McQueen was driving it.