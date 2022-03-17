Jeep's Third Easter Safari Teaser Brings Promises of Wrangler and Gladiator Mashup

Moab does not have the mythical air of Jeep Wrangler exclusiveness these days anymore, not since the arrival of the reinvented, sixth-generation Ford Bronco. So, the Easter Jeep Safari needs to be a major splash.
Logically, one of the most beloved Stellantis brands out there was not going to lie down and accept defeat so easily. Thus, when Jeep started the teaser campaign for the 56th edition of the legendary Easter Jeep Safari (April 9-17), it kicked everything off with major promises. “Bigger, better, greener, faster, ultra-capable, and undeniable” Jeep concepts will try to entice the massive crowd.
Hosted by Moab’s Red Rock 4-Wheelers club, the huge event always attracted Jeep enthusiasts not just because of the scenery, the friendship, or the 4x4 trails but also because the Jeep brand itself gladly participated in the festivities. Now, there is also their Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) design team to consider.
Apparently, both the general and specialized crews have been working hard to pave the way for new “one-of-a-kind Jeep concept vehicles that will take four-wheeling to the next level.” Their initial teaser hinted at a couple of prototypes, including a “4xe electrified Jeep SUV that will certainly conquer even the most tumultuous terrain.”
But that was not all. A few days ago, the company revealed “Trailer Marker 2,” and talked about how “iconic off-roading spots like the historic Rubicon Trail and the backcountry scenic trails of Moab, Utah, are where rock-climbing SUV legends are born.” But that was just a ruse to signal the impending arrival of a 20th anniversary Rubicon concept.
Now, there is also “Trailer Marker 3” for off-road enthusiasts to rejoice, and this new snippet of information has brought the titillating news of a Wrangler/Gladiator “marriage.” That is right, Jeep is going to blend these two mighty off-roaders and prepare a “truck (that) dared to be more like an SUV” to increase even further its off-road abilities, like the departure angle.
