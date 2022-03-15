autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's EV Month  
Car reviews:
 

GME T6 Tornado Straight-Six Engine Rumored With Three Power Levels

Home > News > Rumors
15 Mar 2022, 17:55 UTC ·
Indirectly confirmed in standard- and high-output flavors, the 3.0-liter Tornado straight-six engine will be available as a plug-in hybrid next year according to a fresh yet unverified report. Given the rising gas prices, a twin-turbo sixer with plug-in assistance couldn’t arrive at a better time.
GME T6 Tornado straight-six engine patent filing 189 photos
GME T6 "Tornado" straight-six engine twin-turbo confirmationGME T6 "Tornado" straight-six engine applicationsGME T6 "Tornado" straight-six engine production confirmationGME T6 "Tornado" straight-six engine for the WL Grand CherokeeGME T6 "Tornado" straight-six engine for Ram 1500 and Jeep applicationsGME T6 "Tornado" straight-six engine patent filing2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe
Expected to premiere in April at the New York International Auto Show in high-output specification, the GME T6 is a clean-sheet design based on the GME T4. Also known as Hurricane, the 2.0-liter turbo premiered in the Alfa Romeo Giulia. Also produced in the United States, the four-pot engine is also found under the hoods of the Stelvio, various Jeep models including the JL/JLU Wrangler, the Maserati Ghibli Hybrid, and Levante Hybrid.

The Tornado, by comparison, is produced in Mexico since November 2021 according to a since-deleted press release. Given that Saltillo is where Fiat Chrysler makes the 5.7-liter HEMI, 6.4-liter HEMI, and 6.2-liter Hellcat, it’s pretty obvious that Fiat Chrysler is preparing for the V8 apocalypse.

Don’t, however, mourn the HEMI-branded engine family because it's not going to be discontinued anytime soon. The peeps at Fiat Chrysler decided on a force-fed sixer due to increasingly stringent fuel economy requirements for light-duty vehicles. In addition to its twin-turbo setup, the long-anticipated Tornado also happens to be smaller than the free-breathing Pentastar V6.

It’s only natural to expect better gas mileage, but we can’t say for certain how much of a difference there is between the 3.0- and 3.6-liter engines in the same vehicle. Speaking of which, the Ram 1500 pickup truck has been indirectly confirmed by Stellantis with the inline-six.

Other applications of the GME T6 include the JL/JLU Wrangler, JT Gladiator, WL Grand Cherokee, and the Wagoneer twins that bear the WS codename. According to Mopar Insiders, the plug-in hybrid will be fitted with the 8P75PH automatic transmission supplied by ZF Friedrichshafen.

It’s the very same tranny Jeep uses in the Wrangler 4xe, which houses the motor-generator unit. The cited publication quotes 134 horsepower and 181 pound-feet (245 Nm) of torque. Considering that ZF also produces the 8HP80PH PHEV in P2 configuration, there is a possibility of higher-output variants with up to 215 hp and 332 lb-ft (450 Nm) of all-electric power.
Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
GME T6 tornado GME straight-six turbo PHEV Jeep Ram
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories