Tuned 2021 Jeep Gladiator High Altitude Looks Ready to Serve You on Any Terrain

When Jeep decided to revive the Gladiator moniker, industry specialists knew immediately that such a vehicle had the potential to break the internet, while also making a great deal of money for the Stellantis-owned brand.
Fast forward to today, and we can safely say the Gladiator is a success. During its first production year, it was purchased by no fewer than 40,000 individuals across the continental United States. The following year, 77,542 units were sold, despite the pandemic, and last year, 89,712 Gladiators found new homes in the U.S.
If you’re in the market for a used one, we just found a slightly modified 2021 Gladiator High Altitude 4x4 model, getting auctioned off through Doug DeMuro’s Cars & Bids with just 4,500 miles (7,200 km) on the clock.
This Wrangler-based pickup is finished in Bright White, with a body-color hardtop and a black and Steel Gray interior. It cost $55,010 when new and as you can see, it is very well specified.
Highlights include the Premium LED Lighting Group, 8.4-inch infotainment display, Jeep Active Safety Group, the body-color 3-piece hardtop, front bucket seats, an Alpine premium sound system, ParkSense technology, blind spot monitoring with cross-path detection, LED lights, heavy-duty Dana 44 axles, a full-length floor console, leather-upholstered shifter knob and parking brake accents, plus various caramel interior accents.
The truck also comes with the Trailer Tow Package, Cold Weather Group (heated front seats, steering wheel and remote engine starter), skid plates, folding rear seats, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility and Trailer sway control technology.
As for the mods, they include the 20-inch KMC XD Series wheels with Nitto Ridge Grappler tires, a Rough Country Suspension Systems 0.75-inch leveling kit, custom decals, rain guards for the front windows, a Bestop EZ-Roll soft tonneau cover and a heavyweight rubber bed mat. The truck’s factory-standard 20-inch wheels are also included in the sale.
