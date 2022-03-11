2008 Jeep Wrangler Gets First Wash After Five Years, It's a Disaster Detail

Leaving a vehicle outside for years will only harm it, and the extent of the damage incurred depends both on the environment in which it resides and on the time it spends there. Usually, vehicles that are described as barn finds are forgotten for at least a decade, but what about five years?
This 2008 Jeep Wrangler JK has spent the last five years sitting outdoors, close to trees and possibly a source of humidity. Recently, its owner decided to bring it back to life, and it was left in front of Larry Kosilla's workshop to get the job done.
The example in question has a six-speed manual transmission, a 3.8-liter V6 under the hood, and is in the “X” trim level, which was the entry-level in the range up until 2009, when it was renamed "Sport." But that does not matter anymore, as this 2008 Wrangler can only move under its power if it is placed in the 4L gear on its transfer case, which means that expensive repairs might be needed.
Ammo NYC's own Larry Kossilla walks us through the deep clean process and provides tips, as usual. In the case of this two-door soft-top model, the five years it spent sitting were not kind to it, as the body had mold, mildew, and algae. Remember, kids, this is what happens if you leave your vehicle in the woods, or just park it under a tree for long enough without ever cleaning it.
In the capable hands of Larry from AMMO NYC, this Wrangler JK goes from zero to hero, as he demonstrates in a 13-minute-long video that compresses almost three days of work.
The Jeep will need fresh fluids, filters, tires, and hoses, which will be the beginning of extensive mechanical work, but its resale value has increased dramatically from looks alone.
