Barn-Found 1984 Lamborghini Countach Gets First Wash in 20 Years

Yesterday we introduced you to a rather exotic barn find in the form of a Lamborghini Countach. The supercar was dragged out of its resting place after 20 years. New footage of the Lambo shows the Italian classic getting its first cleaning since it went into storage. Seeing it come back to life is satisfying, to say the least.
Sent to cleaning specialists AMMO NYC, the Countach was cleaned and polished to a perfect shine. Okay, so maybe the supercar is not entirely pristine, but it makes sense after so many years in storage. It definitely looks better than when it left the barn and it's in fantastic shape for a vehicle that's almost 40 years old.
This new video also shares more details on the car's story. If you've been wondering how a Countach can end up in long-term storage, the answer is actually simple. The owner just didn't have the time to work on it and put it back on the road.
It also helps to know that he bought it with a fuel-injection conversion under the hood and he spent many years sourcing original parts to revert the V12 to its original side-draft carburetor setup. But life kept getting in the way and the Countach spent two decades waiting for its much-deserved fix.
Come 2022 and the owner decided to sell it so that someone else can take care of it and turn it into a road-worthy vehicle. Let's hope it will happen sooner than later and that the new owner will document the revival on camera.
Built in 1984, this Countach is of the LP500 S variety. The latter debuted in 1982 as a mild upgrade over the LP400 S. which included a revised interior and a bigger, more powerful V12 engine. The latter was enlarged from 3.9 to 4.8 liters and output increased from 350 to 370 horsepower.
The LP500 S was sold in the U.S. as the 5000 S and it's sometimes mistaken for the LP5000 Quattrovalvole that arrived in 1985. While related, the two cars are notably different under the hood, as the QV sports a 5.2-liter V12 (which gained fuel injection in the U.S.).
Check out the barn-found Countach getting its first wash in 20 years in the video below. You can also find out more about its story from the 12-minute mark.
