Exotic Barn Find: Lamborghini Countach Comes Out of Storage After 20 Years

More on this:

1 YouTuber's Lamborghini Countach Rewards One Year Of Ownership With Mysterious Leak

2 Lambo Countach With Lots of Aero Tech Digitally Shines White to Spite LPI 800-4s

3 1991 Lamborghini Countach Is Too Cheap to Be True, Engine Bay Reveals Secret

4 This 1974 Lamborghini Urraco Owned by a Saudi Prince Is an Incredible Barn Find

5 Rare ‘70s Lamborghini Espada Abandoned for 30+ Years Is a Proper, Incredible Barn Find