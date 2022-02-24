Exotic Barn Find: Lamborghini Countach Comes Out of Storage After 20 Years

Barn finds are quite common nowadays, but most of them are inexpensive and rusty American classics. Exotic European supercars are rarely forgotten in storage, but this Lamborghini Countach is an exception. This 5000 S, a rare car on U.S. soil, just emerged into the light after a whopping 20 years in storage.
Built in the 1980s, this Countach spent about half of its life in a garage. An LP500 S, which was imported as the 5000 S in the United States, was parked in the early 2000s. The story goes that the owner spent these years buying several parts to convert the carbureted V12 engine to fuel injection (among other upgrades).
About a couple of decades later and the Countach is still in good shape, but it no longer runs and it needs proper cleaning to shine again. Documented by YouTube's "Curated TV by John Temerian," the Lambo was dragged out of its resting place and sent to AMMO NYC for professional detailing.
The process will be shown in an upcoming video, but the footage below shows the Countach leaving the garage and being hauled away. And seeing it come out into the light after so many years is amazing because no supercar should sit for that long.
And if you're wondering how rare this Countach 5000 S is, it seems that fewer than 20 of them were ever imported in the United States.
This version of the Countach was born as the LP500 S in 1982. A mild upgrade over the LP400 S, it came with a revised interior and a bigger, more powerful V12 engine. Displacement grew from 3.9 to 4.8 liters, while output jumped from 350 to 370 horsepower. Torque also increased from 263 to 308 pound-feet (356 to 418 Nm).
Lambo built 321 LP500 S cars until 1985, when the LP5000 Quattrovalvole debuted 5.2-liter V12. While the European version used six Weber carburetors and generated 449 horsepower, the fuel-injected U.S. model came with 414 horses on tap.
Hit the play button below to watch this unlikely barn find come out of the garage and stay tuned for the detailing video. We'll be back with the story as soon as it goes online.
