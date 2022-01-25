Three Generations of the Iconic Countach Shared the Road Roaring Loud and Clear

When Lamborghini decided to revive the Countach nameplate, it built the new supercar based on the Sian FKP 37 but with an enhanced exterior that carried over some of the lines from the legendary supercar. So even though there was an Aventador buried deep underneath the surface, we couldn't help just staring at the drop-dead gorgeous supercar.
In January, such a vehicle was seen exiting the Sant'Agata Bolognese factory on its way to its first, presumably, customer. We don't know for a fact if it's a coincidence or not, but the car we saw then looks identical to the one that shared the road with two other Countachs, the first Countach LP 400 and the last Countach 25th Anniversary. We reached to the carmaker and asked if it was the same or not, and we'll update the news when we get an answer from it.
The original Countach, the LP 400, featured a 3.9-liter V12 engine that provided 370 hp (375 ps), and it was unveiled at the 1973 Geneva Motor Show as a prototype. That vehicle still exists, it's green, and is hosted by the Lamborghini Museum in Italy. Based on nowadays standards, it was fitted with very narrow tires, although they were considered wide for those times. But these allowed for a lower drag resistance and helped it achieve a supercar status, beating Ferrari at its own game. Nevertheless, until 1978, the Italian carmaker produced just 158 Countach LP400s.
Next to the original Countach rolled the last example of the 25th Anniversary version. It was the most advanced Countach from the first series and provided 449 hp (455 ps) from a 5.2-liter, 48-valve V12 powerplant. It was also the fastest of its kind, with a top speed close to 300 kph (183 mph actually) and a 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint in a mere 4.7 seconds. These figures are respectable even by today's standards, although this final version of the Countach broke cover in 1988.
The 2022 Countach LPI 800-4 may be proud of its ancestors. It is true that the new version, limited to just 112 units, is more powerful and faster than the LP400 or the 25th Anniversary editions. It is also much more expensive, but the price for exclusivity symbolizes the recognition to the carmaker of the original supercar. With a hybrid drivetrain that sends 800 horses onto the ground through its all-wheel drive system, the LPI 800-hp can get from naught to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in a mere 2.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 355 kph (221 mph).
It might be the last time we see this trio powered by internal combustion engines but make no mistakes. The end of the ICE will not represent the end of the Lamborghini supercars. Just an evolution towards all-electric mobility with even more staggering performances. Trust the Italians on this one.
