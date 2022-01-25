Skoda Uses Recycled PET Bottles for Its Seat Covers, Only One Model Gets Them for Now

Škoda has announced it has introduced recycled fabrics instead of conventional ones for the interior of its Enyaq iV. The Czech manufacturer has implemented the new fabric in its Design Selections range, and it has underlined its commitment to seek new recyclable alternatives for its manufacturing process.
The new type of fabric is made from recycled polyester, which is sourced from disposable PET bottles, and it is mixed with wool to provide a pleasant finish. Škoda has not specified how many PET bottles are required to make a seat fabric, but they have mentioned the fact that the process involves crushing the bottles, melting them, and then processing the result into granulate.
From the PET-sourced granulate, Škoda's suppliers then make a yarn, which is placed on a loom. On the loom, 6,000 threads are turned into a resistant fabric, which is then finished according to company specification, washed, and dried. From there, it moves from Aunde, the supplier who makes it, to Škoda's production line.
Together with Sage Automotive, another supplier, Škoda is working on a new fabric with a special fiber inside it, which allows it to operate as seat heaters.
The material described is not yet introduced in production, but it is developed with the Technical University of Liberec. Another fabric, which results in a reflective yarn, is in work at a supplier of the Czech marque.
Škoda is not the first automotive manufacturer to use a material that is made from recycled PET bottles. Volvo has one that is called Nordico, and it will be used to replace leather in all its electric vehicles. A Dutch university took things even further and built an electric vehicle entirely from waste. So, it can be done if it is desired.
Back in 2014, Nissan prided itself on using recycled PET bottles to obtain fibers for its seats. At the time, the manufacturer also employed fabrics that came from old clothes.
As usual, using materials that are recyclable only becomes sustainable once those materials get recycled. Otherwise, they are just single-use materials, so be sure to properly dispose of your trash and split the materials that can be recycled accordingly.
