Skoda Enyaq Founders Edition Is a Bespoke EV Crossover Available to Just 1,895 Buyers

It was in 1895 that Vaclav Laurin and Vaclav Klement founded Czech carmaker Skoda, who just launched the new Enyaq Founders Edition. The bespoke EV crossover will enjoy a production run of just 1,895 units (fitting), 50 of which will land in the UK priced from £46,725 ($63,730).
This limited-edition specification features 21-inch Aquarius wheels and can be ordered in either Black Magic or Arctic Silver metallic finishes. Black Magic models come with black alloys (with copper accents), while Arctic Silver ones get black wheels with silver accents. Both, however, feature Skoda’s Crystal Face grille that houses more than 130 LEDs arranged into 18 vertical strips, to go with sports front and rear aprons as standard.
You’ll also notice that the frame of the grille, together with the window frames and the roof rails are covered in gloss black, as is the rear diffuser and rear apron. Meanwhile, the Arctic Silver model gets black lettering on the tailgate (for contrasting purposes), while the Black Magic version has copper inscriptions. Furthermore, there’s a special Founders Edition badge embedded within the front wing section.
As for the interior, each Founders Edition model comes with its own unique plaque on the steering wheel, featuring the number of the vehicle. All models feature Skoda’s Suite Design Selection package, with piano black decorative strips, Drive Mode Select, progressive steering, Keyless Advanced Locking and starting system, wireless charging for mobile devices and driver alert.
Other highlights include the black leather seats with cognac brown piping, black headliner, three-spoke leather heated steering wheel, aluminum pedals, rear privacy glass and acoustic side windows.
The Skoda Enyaq Founders Edition is powered by an 82-kWh battery and comes with 125 kW rapid DC charging capabilities as standard. When using a DS rapid charger, you can charge the crossover to 80% in just 38 minutes, whereas a full charge via a typical AC wall box (7 kW 32A) will take roughly 13 hours.
