Hop Aboard the Upcoming Audi Q4 e-tron and Discover Its High-Tech Interior

The German carmaker has promised to release 12 fully electric e-tron models by 2025. It all started with the mid-size e-tronand its Sportback version, followed by the spectacular e-tron GT.Next in line is the Q4 e-tron, which will be available in standard and Sportback guises. These new electric SUVs will compete for supremacy in the compact luxury SUV segment with the Tesla Model Y, BMW iX3 and the like.Built on Volkswagen Group’s versatile MEB platform shared with the VW ID.3, ID.4 or Skoda Enyaq models, the Q4 e-tron will be Audi’s most affordableto date. Still, that doesn’t mean the company will make any compromises in terms of performance, luxury, or comfort, as the recently revealed interior suggests.Many studies have shown that the main reason people buy SUVs is the high level of comfort these vehicles offer, and the Q4 e-tron should make no exception. The doors are large and open wide enough to allow the driver and passages to hop aboard easily.Once inside, even those hardest to please among us will be impressed by the high-quality cabin. Because this is an EV and the battery pack is part of the chassis, there is a lot of interior room for both front and rear occupants. Audi states that the compact Q4 e-tron offers what you would normally find inside a larger, conventional SUV in terms of spaciousness.Drivers are treated to a brand-new heated steering wheel that features a double-spoke design and touch surfaces with haptic feedback that replace physical buttons. It’s available in different versions, with the range-topping unit offering paddles or coasting recuperation and a two-part trim on the spokes.Behind it, every Q4 e-tron boasts a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster that can be operated using the steering wheel touch surfaces. The optional Audi virtual cockpit and virtual cockpit plus packages add more customization options as well as navigation and infotainment control integration.The standard 10.1-inch touchscreen located in the central console has a resolution of 1,540x720 pixels and can be used to control theinfotainment system and several comfort functions. Additionally, a bigger, 11.6-inch display with a 1,764x824 resolution is available.Another cutting-edge feature is the augmented reality head-up display. It projects relevant information on the windshield on two separate levels and functions similarly to the one in the ID.3 and ID.4 According to Audi, the Q4 e-tron's front seats represent the pinnacle of safety technology. In case of a side-impact, the center airbag expands from the right, strengthening the driver’s seat. Additionally, the side airbags ensure that the front occupants do not collide with each other.The seats are offered in basic or sport versions, with heating, power adjustment, and lumbar support being optionally available. To maximize legroom, the second row is positioned approximately 2.8 inches (7 cm) higher than the front seats, yet there is ample headroom even for tall passengers.Customers can choose between black, steel gray, Santos brown, or pergament beige in terms of interior colors. Five packages are available to customize the cabin of the basic Q4 e-tron further, while another four are offered for the S line models.While Audi didn’t reveal what upholstery materials will be available on the standard models, they detailed what S-line customers can expect. Those who prefer traditional materials can choose between leather combined with artificial leather or a premium Nappa leather upholstery.There are also a couple of eco-friendly variants to choose from. The first is called Dinamica and consists of a combination of artificial leather and a microfiber material that looks and feels like suede, but it’s partially made from recycled polyester.The second eco-friendly option is called Puls. Looking more like conventional cloth, it also comes in a combination of artificial leather and a textile sourced from recycled PET bottles.The SUV offers many storage compartments that add up to a total volume of 0.9 cu ft (24.8 liters). Those include a 0.15-cu ft (4.4-liter) compartment integrated into the central console next to a couple of cup holders. It comes with a cover and two USB Type-C ports. Optionally, another two can be added, as well as Audi’s phone box, which connects the device to the vehicle’s antenna and provides wireless charging.All four doors are fitted with ingenious bottle holders located far up in the front section of the armrest so they can be easily accessible.As for the cargo compartment, it provides 18.4 cu ft (520 liters) of space for your gear. When folding down the rear seats, the volume increases to 52.6 cu ft (1,490 liters) which is a good value for a compact vehicle.Developed as an entry-level electric luxury SUV, the Audi Q4 e-tron offers an interior that delivers much more than an entry-level experience, even for the luxury segment. It's expected to arrive in dealerships later this year in both standard and Sportback versions.