Hop Aboard the Upcoming Audi Q4 e-tron and Discover Its High-Tech Interior

In recent years, Audi has been designing some spectacular interiors, and the latest member of the e-tron family looks set to take things to another level. We're talking about the Q4 e-tron, which offers plenty of space for a compact SUV, excellent ergonomics, high-quality materials, and the latest technologies available.
The German carmaker has promised to release 12 fully electric e-tron models by 2025. It all started with the mid-size e-tron SUV and its Sportback version, followed by the spectacular e-tron GT.
Next in line is the Q4 e-tron, which will be available in standard and Sportback guises. These new electric SUVs will compete for supremacy in the compact luxury SUV segment with the Tesla Model Y, BMW iX3 and the like.
Built on Volkswagen Group’s versatile MEB platform shared with the VW ID.3, ID.4 or Skoda Enyaq models, the Q4 e-tron will be Audi’s most affordable EV to date. Still, that doesn’t mean the company will make any compromises in terms of performance, luxury, or comfort, as the recently revealed interior suggests.
Once inside, even those hardest to please among us will be impressed by the high-quality cabin. Because this is an EV and the battery pack is part of the chassis, there is a lot of interior room for both front and rear occupants. Audi states that the compact Q4 e-tron offers what you would normally find inside a larger, conventional SUV in terms of spaciousness.
Drivers are treated to a brand-new heated steering wheel that features a double-spoke design and touch surfaces with haptic feedback that replace physical buttons. It’s available in different versions, with the range-topping unit offering paddles or coasting recuperation and a two-part trim on the spokes.
The standard 10.1-inch touchscreen located in the central console has a resolution of 1,540x720 pixels and can be used to control the MMI infotainment system and several comfort functions. Additionally, a bigger, 11.6-inch display with a 1,764x824 resolution is available.
Another cutting-edge feature is the augmented reality head-up display. It projects relevant information on the windshield on two separate levels and functions similarly to the one in the ID.3 and ID.4.
front seats represent the pinnacle of safety technology. In case of a side-impact, the center airbag expands from the right, strengthening the driver’s seat. Additionally, the side airbags ensure that the front occupants do not collide with each other.
The seats are offered in basic or sport versions, with heating, power adjustment, and lumbar support being optionally available. To maximize legroom, the second row is positioned approximately 2.8 inches (7 cm) higher than the front seats, yet there is ample headroom even for tall passengers.
While Audi didn’t reveal what upholstery materials will be available on the standard models, they detailed what S-line customers can expect. Those who prefer traditional materials can choose between leather combined with artificial leather or a premium Nappa leather upholstery.
There are also a couple of eco-friendly variants to choose from. The first is called Dinamica and consists of a combination of artificial leather and a microfiber material that looks and feels like suede, but it’s partially made from recycled polyester.
The SUV offers many storage compartments that add up to a total volume of 0.9 cu ft (24.8 liters). Those include a 0.15-cu ft (4.4-liter) compartment integrated into the central console next to a couple of cup holders. It comes with a cover and two USB Type-C ports. Optionally, another two can be added, as well as Audi’s phone box, which connects the device to the vehicle’s antenna and provides wireless charging.
As for the cargo compartment, it provides 18.4 cu ft (520 liters) of space for your gear. When folding down the rear seats, the volume increases to 52.6 cu ft (1,490 liters) which is a good value for a compact vehicle.
Developed as an entry-level electric luxury SUV, the Audi Q4 e-tron offers an interior that delivers much more than an entry-level experience, even for the luxury segment. It's expected to arrive in dealerships later this year in both standard and Sportback versions.
Next in line is the Q4 e-tron, which will be available in standard and Sportback guises. These new electric SUVs will compete for supremacy in the compact luxury SUV segment with the Tesla Model Y, BMW iX3 and the like.
Built on Volkswagen Group’s versatile MEB platform shared with the VW ID.3, ID.4 or Skoda Enyaq models, the Q4 e-tron will be Audi’s most affordable EV to date. Still, that doesn’t mean the company will make any compromises in terms of performance, luxury, or comfort, as the recently revealed interior suggests.
Once inside, even those hardest to please among us will be impressed by the high-quality cabin. Because this is an EV and the battery pack is part of the chassis, there is a lot of interior room for both front and rear occupants. Audi states that the compact Q4 e-tron offers what you would normally find inside a larger, conventional SUV in terms of spaciousness.
Drivers are treated to a brand-new heated steering wheel that features a double-spoke design and touch surfaces with haptic feedback that replace physical buttons. It’s available in different versions, with the range-topping unit offering paddles or coasting recuperation and a two-part trim on the spokes.
The standard 10.1-inch touchscreen located in the central console has a resolution of 1,540x720 pixels and can be used to control the MMI infotainment system and several comfort functions. Additionally, a bigger, 11.6-inch display with a 1,764x824 resolution is available.
Another cutting-edge feature is the augmented reality head-up display. It projects relevant information on the windshield on two separate levels and functions similarly to the one in the ID.3 and ID.4.
front seats represent the pinnacle of safety technology. In case of a side-impact, the center airbag expands from the right, strengthening the driver’s seat. Additionally, the side airbags ensure that the front occupants do not collide with each other.
The seats are offered in basic or sport versions, with heating, power adjustment, and lumbar support being optionally available. To maximize legroom, the second row is positioned approximately 2.8 inches (7 cm) higher than the front seats, yet there is ample headroom even for tall passengers.
While Audi didn’t reveal what upholstery materials will be available on the standard models, they detailed what S-line customers can expect. Those who prefer traditional materials can choose between leather combined with artificial leather or a premium Nappa leather upholstery.
There are also a couple of eco-friendly variants to choose from. The first is called Dinamica and consists of a combination of artificial leather and a microfiber material that looks and feels like suede, but it’s partially made from recycled polyester.
The SUV offers many storage compartments that add up to a total volume of 0.9 cu ft (24.8 liters). Those include a 0.15-cu ft (4.4-liter) compartment integrated into the central console next to a couple of cup holders. It comes with a cover and two USB Type-C ports. Optionally, another two can be added, as well as Audi’s phone box, which connects the device to the vehicle’s antenna and provides wireless charging.
As for the cargo compartment, it provides 18.4 cu ft (520 liters) of space for your gear. When folding down the rear seats, the volume increases to 52.6 cu ft (1,490 liters) which is a good value for a compact vehicle.
Developed as an entry-level electric luxury SUV, the Audi Q4 e-tron offers an interior that delivers much more than an entry-level experience, even for the luxury segment. It's expected to arrive in dealerships later this year in both standard and Sportback versions.