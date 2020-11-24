Audi Q4 e-tron Begins Winter Testing in Sweden, Has Electric quattro AWD

Smooth Black 1964 Chevrolet El Camino Is the Monster the Ranchero Dreams About

The all-new Audi Q4 e-tron was spotted undergoing winter testing on location in Sweden in both normal SUV and Sportback forms. While conditions weren't exactly challenging, we know the German automaker also uses its laboratory to push cars to temperature extremes. 29 photos EV is crucial in Europe, where legislators are pushing for zero-emission mobility in urban areas. Even for the Volkswagen Group as a whole, the car is needed to make the MEB platform profitable.



In case the name of the all-electric architecture/toolkit wasn't a clear hint, the Q4 is the twin brother of the Volkswagen



For example, the ID.4 is going to be sold in America for $40,000 with about 250 miles (402 km) of range and 201 horsepower - that's one motor at the back of the car. But the AWD . It's natural to presume that this is the 302 horsepower model, based on the preview concepts, but let's not jump to conclusions.



Looking at the official specs of the Skoda model, we find a version called 80x which has rear-wheel drive as well as a combined output of 261 hp (265 PS) and 313 lb-ft (425 Nm) of torque, being good for 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 6.9 seconds. Only the top-end Enyaq RS would have the 302 hp dual-motor setup that needs 6.2 seconds for the standard sprint.



