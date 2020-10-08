Audi Q4 e-tron Spied Testing With Giant Steelies in the Alps

We get it, Audi; you don't want us to see the design of the wheels for that all-new Q4 e-tron electric crossover. But did you really have to use these basic steel wheels?
On the right old car, a set of period-correct steelies can look very cool. But can the same be said about these things? And where did they even get such big ones? Base steel wheels are still available on the Audi A3, but those are 16-inch ones unless we're mistaken, while these look way bigger.
We can't imagine this configuration being ideal for testing. On one hand, you've probably got some expensive, low-profile tires that were designed specifically for electric cars and their tire-shredding torque. And on the other, the steel wheels add a lot of unsprung mass to the car, not that it's a light one anyway.
A quick web search revealed the ID.4 tips the scales at about 2,120 kg (4674 lbs) with the medium battery pack. So, in theory, the Q4 e-tron is about as heavy as the Q7, even though it's much smaller. It mostly comes down to the batteries, several of which will be offered.
Based on other crossovers that ride the MQB platform, we expect to see 55 and 82 kWh packs. Both single and dual-motor setups will be offered, with outputs from about 150 to 300 hp. Of course, the U.S. market will only have one or two configurations, our money is on a 201 hp motor with the big battery selling for around $45,000-50,000.
These photos were taken while the Q4 was undergoing testing in the Alps. They were taken in low lighting conditions which allow us to better see the details on the headlights and taillights. They have intricate LED geometric designs, and according to older reports will be able to play tricks. In addition to this normal body style, Audi is also going to sell a Q4 e-tron Sportback with the roof slightly sloped at the rear.
