2022 Audi e-tron GT Takes Autobahn Acceleration Test, Electric Quattro Is Fast

This week, Audi let everybody see just how serious it is about electric car performance. They organized a launch/review event for the e-tron GT, and performance tests were allowed. 4 photos EV experience for 80% of the money.



Both the regular and the RS feature a dual-motor setup with a two-speed transmission to mix performance and efficiency. The autobahn seems like the perfect place to test them, and it's where YouTuber Autmann-TV was able to test for maximum acceleration.



But first, some specs. The e-tron GT is rated at 469 horsepower (476 PS) and 630 Nm (464.7 lb-ft) of torque, but there is an overboost function that frees up 522 hp and 640 Nm (472 lb-ft) for short bursts (lasts 2.5 seconds). On paper, this is enough for 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 152 mpg (245 km/h).



These numbers have frightening implications for the performance car market. Basically, this normal model will be about as fast as the old RS7 or any other V8 German muscle sedan from that era. Audi expects about half of the total sales to come from America, where the



Of course, 3.9 seconds is just what it says on the box, but the independent tester only managed 0 to 62 mph in 4.0 seconds. That's not that bad, and we presume it can do launches over and over again, just like the Taycan.



The e-tron GT doesn't struggle as badly with higher speeds. On the de-restricted autobahn network, this test car is able to go from 62 to 124 mph (100 to 200 km/h) in 10 seconds flat.



