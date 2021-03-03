2022 Audi RS e-tron GT Lets Us Sample the Silent Future of Autobahn Performance

5 Abandoned Airport and the Autobahn Are Perfect for 839-HP Supercharged Huracan

Although the Ingolstadt-based automaker doesn’t shy away from testing our patience with long-running teasing campaigns for its most important models, the RS e-tron GT has a slightly different story. That’s because the fully electric grand tourer was sampled by a select few while it was still neatly covered in full camouflage attire.Now the wraps have been dropped, and the RS e-tron GT is already out and about in production specification to showcase its strengths. We have a feeling that Audi is looking to recoup the lost time during which its platform sibling, the Porsche Taycan, was garnering a very positive reception.Since the two models are built on similar coordinates, it’s easy to imagine the RS e-tron GT will get its own chance to shine as the more grand touring alternative. But that doesn’t mean it’s not going to hold its own in terms of (eerily silent) performance, as attested by the measurements done on the Autobahn.Interestingly enough, the tested car was still packing a set of winter tires, which aren’t exactly the best when gunning for high-performance glory. But that didn’t stop the electric GT from unleashing every electron (state of charge permitting) stored in the battery to try and best even the official conclusions drawn by Audi.Just a quick reminder, those include a 3.3-second sprint time to 62 mph (100 kph), as well as a traditional 155-mph (250 kph) maximum velocity.As it turns out, the best acceleration time for the RS e-tron GT (seen at the 1:05 mark) came down to 3.2 seconds, while the electric sedan is also briefly seen hitting 256 kph (almost 160 mph) when passing (a lot slower) traffic. Even better, the RS looks like an overtaking champion, with a very respectable time of 7.05 seconds for the 62 to 124 mph (100 to 200 kph) sprint.And remember, it was all on winter tires; we can’t wait to see the RS e-tron GT with a set of sporty rubber being pitted against its Porsche sibling and the Tesla Model S competition once the weather turns fair.