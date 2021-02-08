Porsche 911 Targa 4S Owners Probably Won't Mind a Bit of Wind Noise at 190 MPH

It was just last summer that Porsche completed a sports car trio; following the initial introductions of the Coupé and Cabriolet it was probably the best time to reveal the 992 iteration of the renowned 911 Targa. So far, we have seen it derived in Targa 4 and 4S versions, as well as a Heritage Design Edition.
Of course, people who want the real deal – not just a vintage two-in-one LEGO 911 Turbo/Targa set that’s going for $150 – will have to pay a very large bill. At home in Germany, the company is asking no less than €128,486 for the base Targa 4; level up to the 4S and it’s a €143,956 affair.
Folks in the United States will have an easier life with their bank, though, because prices here kick off at $119,300 and $135,200, respectively. On the other hand, even if you’re willing to shell out the needed cash to secure the vintage-looking 4S Heritage Design Edition (for no less than $180,600), you’re still out of luck in terms of street playgrounds.
That’s because owners of the 992 Porsche 911 Targa 4S will only be able to achieve the official top speed legally if there’s a nearby proving ground with a long enough straight to reach the touted 304 kph (189 mph). European owners, on the other hand, can simply pay a visit to Germany’s legendary Autobahn in search of an unlimited stretch of tarmac.
Surely enough, some of us won’t be able to make that trip, but the guys over at the AutoTopNL channel on YouTube have a habit of bringing to life many of our (sometimes unspoken) dreams of seeing the latest high-performance vehicles stretch their legs in top speed runs.
As always, this quick Autobahn run starts in a parking lot where the 992-generation Porsche 911 Targa 4S awaits with all of its 450 PS (444 hp) and a contrasting black with red Targa roof and brake calipers color combination (mirrored inside via the black and red leather trimming).
There’s a very fast walkaround to begin with, followed by some POV driving footage that gets us accustomed with the surroundings, the rumbling sound of the six-cylinder located in the back, and the fact that above 160 mph (around 260 kph) there’s a fair share of wind noise creeping inside the cabin through the iconic Targa roof.
Still, that probably won’t be much of an issue for the proud owners of this Porsche, since the 4S is apparently capable of exceeding its intended 304 kph top speed. For a very brief moment (it’s clearly from the blink and you’ll miss it category) we get to see the digital speedometer reach the 306 kph (190 mph) level.
Folks in the United States will have an easier life with their bank, though, because prices here kick off at $119,300 and $135,200, respectively. On the other hand, even if you’re willing to shell out the needed cash to secure the vintage-looking 4S Heritage Design Edition (for no less than $180,600), you’re still out of luck in terms of street playgrounds.
That’s because owners of the 992 Porsche 911 Targa 4S will only be able to achieve the official top speed legally if there’s a nearby proving ground with a long enough straight to reach the touted 304 kph (189 mph). European owners, on the other hand, can simply pay a visit to Germany’s legendary Autobahn in search of an unlimited stretch of tarmac.
Surely enough, some of us won’t be able to make that trip, but the guys over at the AutoTopNL channel on YouTube have a habit of bringing to life many of our (sometimes unspoken) dreams of seeing the latest high-performance vehicles stretch their legs in top speed runs.
As always, this quick Autobahn run starts in a parking lot where the 992-generation Porsche 911 Targa 4S awaits with all of its 450 PS (444 hp) and a contrasting black with red Targa roof and brake calipers color combination (mirrored inside via the black and red leather trimming).
There’s a very fast walkaround to begin with, followed by some POV driving footage that gets us accustomed with the surroundings, the rumbling sound of the six-cylinder located in the back, and the fact that above 160 mph (around 260 kph) there’s a fair share of wind noise creeping inside the cabin through the iconic Targa roof.
Still, that probably won’t be much of an issue for the proud owners of this Porsche, since the 4S is apparently capable of exceeding its intended 304 kph top speed. For a very brief moment (it’s clearly from the blink and you’ll miss it category) we get to see the digital speedometer reach the 306 kph (190 mph) level.