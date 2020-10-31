Here Is the Futuristic Lucid Air Interior and its Awesome Features

Four years have passed since the American company revealed the prototype for the Air. Back then, it was even more revolutionary and quickly gained many fans for having Tesla - the undisputed champion of EVs – in its crosshairs.
Earlier this year we finally got to see the production version along with more details about the revolutionary car. Apart from its record-setting range and the huge power output, the Air’s interior is also very impressive.
As you get close to the gorgeous Lucid Air you are greeted by a harmonious blend of curved shapes that flow elegantly across the body.
You can open the doors of the Air remotely, via a car application. They do not just unlock, they literally open in a slow but fluid motion, welcoming you to the surprisingly spacious interior.
The innovative techniques used for its layout are part of the Lucid Space Concept, the Californian carmaker's philosophy for efficiently distributing space.
Aided by the miniaturization of the in-house developed drivetrain and battery pack, the Air has a lot more cabin space than you would expect from a sedan of this size.
You are greeted by a surprisingly calm interior that blends high-quality materials with tasteful colors in a very natural, organic way. You feel like you just stepped into one of those expensive therapists’ offices rather than the opulent interior of a luxury car.
Upholstery options include Nappa leather from the world’s only carbon-neutral producer, which blends with suede-like Alcantara and a wool blend textile of sustainable alpaca and 100%-recycled yarn.
Behind the tasteful steering wheel, a floating 34-inch Glass Cockpit panel curves elegantly toward your sightline and displays relevant information and virtual buttons in 4K resolution. There is also a huge retractable central Pilot Panel that supplies detailed controls of each of the car's features.
The front seats follow the same elegant design and feature wide bolsters that increase comfort. In the back, there is enough room for three and there is enough legroom for a 6-foot passenger to sit comfortably.
That is the innovative glass roof that makes quite the impression. It extends from the windshield all the way toward the back, with only a thin central strip that supports the rearview mirror and the floating sun visors interrupting the view.
Finally, when exiting the car, you will encounter another cool feature. The quick touch door release is integrated into the armrest pocket.
The Lucid Air is an ambitious project that promises many innovations and boasts record-breaking numbers. We cannot help but be skeptical about some of them, but one thing is for sure, Lucid nailed it with the design and functionality of the interior, which is an absolute work of contemporary art.
