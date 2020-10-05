A Closer Look at the New M3 And M4 Carbon Fiber Bucket Seats

If the grille will not make you turn the other way around and run, the new M line-up has a lot of awesome features to offer. The overall design of both cars keeps up with the aggressiveness and race-ready mentality of BMW’s performance machines.For those who are thinking about buying one of these beauties as a daily driver, track day car or a combination of both there is one design feature BMW is offering that, at least in my opinion, makes up for those horrible grilles.I am of course talking about those gorgeous carbon-fiber bucket seats. The Bavarian carmaker really outdid itself with the design and functionality of the new sport seats, which were first previewed on the all-new 2021 BMW M4 Coupe.Named ‘M Carbon Bucket Seats’ in the official press release, these masterfully crafted seats blend comfort and premium materials with racing functionality in a brilliant way.The color scheme highlighted in the official photos remind me of my dad’s old ski suit in which he shredded mountains 3 decades ago. That is not to say that I do not like the colors, on the contrary, the blend of hues and saturation of colors is exactly right. I used to love my dad’s ski suit! It will be interesting to see what other color variations BMW will offer in the future.Since they are optional, this means a $4,500 increase on the overall price tag of your M beast, but you really cannot put a price-tag on weight-saving on a track day.These seats are 21 lbs (9.5 kg) lighter and stand lower than the standard seats, which are not at all ugly or basic-looking themselves. Another crucial feature for the track is the integrated mounts that allow the use of multi-point belts.Choosing these seats does not mean a compromise in comfort as it would have been the case with earlier generations. They feature electric adjustments, integrated head restraint and Alcantara side bolsters that will keep occupants firmly in place during high-speed corners.They also are the first ventilated M seats since the first launch of the legendary E30 M3, thirty-five years ago. A highly appreciated feature for those who plan on spending time and effort on the track, chasing that perfect lap.We can only sit and wait for the new M3 and M4 models to hit the street so we can try these seats and figure out if they also supply the advertised comfort over long distance driving.One thing is for sure, we will not be disappointed about the way they feel on the track, while speeding through fast corner sequences or braking into tight hair pin turns. A couple of laps in the new ‘M Carbon Bucket Seats’ and we will most definitely forget about the car’s controversial front end.