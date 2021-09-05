1965 Checker Marathon “Taxi” Got a Second Life and It's Now an Awesome Camper

2022 Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV Specifications Revealed

Spied without camouflage four months ago, the Enyaq Coupe iV will join the more conventional sibling with a drag coefficient of 0.247 for the 2022 model year. The more slippery bodyshell helps the sloping-roofed variant cover more than 535 kilometers (332 miles) under the WLTP. 50 photos



If the trunk lid integrates the rear window, that’s considered the fifth door across the automotive industry. Mercedes- AMG is bending this rule as well with the GT 4-Door Coupe, which is technically a five-door liftback sedan.



Based on the MEB modular electric platform introduced by the Volkswagen Group in the ID.3 compact hatchback, the Enyaq Coupe iV offers a 62- kWh battery in entry-level specification. 58 kWh can be actually used by the rear-mounted electric motor, which is rated at 132 kW (180 PS or 177 horsepower) and drives the rear wheels through a



The next level up for the Enyaq Coupe iV is the 82-kWh battery with a net capacity of 77 kWh, the most efficient configuration offered in the first year of production. The single-motor drivetrain is rated at 150 kW (204 PS or 201 horsepower). Customers who can’t do without AWD have to specify the “



According to Skoda, the less practical sibling of the Enyaq iV can be charged in six to eight hours using an 11-kW wall box. At most, the coupe-like utility vehicle can sustain 125 kW at a public DC fast-charging station. Offered with a choice of two batteries and three powertrains, the Enyaq Coupe iV flaunts a trunk capacity of 570 liters (20.1 cubic feet) behind the rear seats. To arrive in European showrooms early next year, this fellow is described as a “four-door coupe” by Skoda even though it clearly isn’t one.If the trunk lid integrates the rear window, that’s considered the fifth door across the automotive industry. Mercedes-is bending this rule as well with the GT 4-Door Coupe, which is technically a five-door liftback sedan.Based on the MEB modular electric platform introduced by the Volkswagen Group in the ID.3 compact hatchback, the Enyaq Coupe iV offers a 62-battery in entry-level specification. 58 kWh can be actually used by the rear-mounted electric motor, which is rated at 132(180 PS or 177 horsepower) and drives the rear wheels through a single-speed gearbox with a two-stage design. The 1:10 gearing limits the speed and revolutions per minute to 160 kilometers per hour (99.4 mph) and 16,000 rpm, respectively.The next level up for the Enyaq Coupe iV is the 82-kWh battery with a net capacity of 77 kWh, the most efficient configuration offered in the first year of production. The single-motor drivetrain is rated at 150 kW (204 PS or 201 horsepower). Customers who can’t do withouthave to specify the “ 80x ” option that matches the aforementioned battery pack with a dual-motor setup that develops up to 195 kW (265 PS or 261 horsepower).According to Skoda, the less practical sibling of the Enyaq iV can be charged in six to eight hours using an 11-kW wall box. At most, the coupe-like utility vehicle can sustain 125 kW at a public DC fast-charging station.

