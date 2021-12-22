Lamborghini Goes Full Retro With New Set of Countach LPI800 Posters

The folks at Lamborghini are taking us back to the 80s with a new set of exclusive Countach LPI 800-4 posters. That's right, just like the original Countach, these wall posters are meant to inspire and evoke a passion for design, innovation, and most of all, Lamborghini.
According to Lamborghini "The futuristic limited edition Countach LPI 800-4 continues to be a source of inspiration, reflecting its predecessor’s non-conformist iconic status that defined a new horizon for automotive design.
The image of the original Countach powerfully denoted the passion of the most refined car connoisseurs, as well as the teenagers of a generation who chose a Countach poster for their walls."
Of course, some say that the new Countach is nothing more than an Aventador with a body kit that amounts to little more than a cash grab. Even Marcello Gandini, the man who is responsible for the design of the original car distanced himself from the new one, saying that it lacked spirit and vision.
Nevertheless, each poster has been designed and created by a separate artist from around the globe. These look nothing like the classic images of the original car though. They're highly futuristic and full of vibrant colors.
Perhaps the most subdued in the collection features the new LPI 800-4 atop Roman aqueducts. The symbolism of modern marvels resting on the literal shoulders of classical ones isn't exactly subtle.
Five different posters will be available sometime next year with a current wait time of 4 or 5 weeks after pre-order. Each one measures 70cm by 100cm or 2.25 feet by 3.25 feet.
All but one of the posters is in portrait format, a break from the old-school Countach posters. Before tax and shipping, the posters cost $38 here in the USA. Each comes with a little Lamborghini poster holder for safe storage and shipping.
Whatever you do, don't download these high-quality images and then have them printed out just to put on your wall because they look like the old Countach posters. Just because it would look very similar doesn't mean that they're anywhere near as good as the real thing. A copy could never be as inspiring. Right Lamborghini?
