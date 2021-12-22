4 Lambo Huracan Gets Twin-Turbo Upgrade for Drag Racing Glory, Pulls Wheelies Like Few Can

Odd Lamborghini Aventador Spotted Testing Without a Single Badge

YouTuber Varryx found a very strange yellow Lamborghini Aventador out testing recently. Despite having no body camouflage, it's still very strange. And that's because every single badge has been removed, even the company ones. 6 photos



Still, what we think we see in this video is likely a test mule for



First, for whatever reason, it has zero badging anywhere. Not even the Lamborghini shield made it onto the hood or rear end of this supercar. That might come down to a different powertrain behind the driver though.



While we never get any full-throttle noise clips, we do hear the car trundle up to the camera a few times. It doesn't sound like the throaty full-fat V12 from the current car. It could very easily be an early form of the hybrid powertrain planned for the upcoming model.



In addition, note the distinct lack of some grilles on the car. The nose and rear both lack them. This could very well be Lamborghini testing out different cooling strategies for the new engine. Certainly, there's no reason to test such things for an engine and transmission that are both about to go away.



The Aventador SVJ, which is what this looks like externally, is



