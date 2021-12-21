Jonathan Viera Lends Lamborghini Huracan to Friend, He Crashes It into a Tree

4 Lamborghini Wins Seventh GT3 International Title, Sticks it to Ferrari Yet Again

We’ve all lent stuff to our friends, thinking we’ll get them in the same condition. Soccer player Jonathan Viera did it too, with his Lamborghini Huracan and his friend crashed it into a tree. 6 photos



But as the pictures hit several Spanish newspapers, the 32-year-old attacking midfielder hopped on social media to deny that he was the one driving the sports car. He revealed that behind the wheel was a friend of his, to whom he had lent his Lambo.



The post, which he captioned: “All good, thank you for worrying,” clarifies the situation. He added: “After the publication of several pictures where you can see the consequences of the accident in which one of my cars were involved, I want to clarify to those who're worrying for my health that I wasn't driving the vehicle. A friend of mine had the car, who, luckily, is in a perfect state of health. Thank you all.”



Locals claim the



The soccer player seems to have acquired the Lamborghini Huracan in mid-2019. Back then, it had red paint, although now it seems to show a black wrap, according to the pictures from the crash scene.



One possible reason for the crash might be that the Lamborghini is probably too fast and powerful for many drivers. With a 5.2-liter V10 unit under the hood, it delivers 602 horsepower (610 ps) at 8,250 rpm and a maximum torque of 560 Nm (413 lb-ft) at 6.500 rpm. Which can be quite a lot for someone who isn’t used to the car. But something tells me Viera might reconsider lending his supercars from now on.



