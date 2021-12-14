Lamborghini Wins Seventh GT3 International Title, Sticks it to Ferrari Yet Again

Lamborghini doesn't have quite the same pro racing pedigree as competitors like Mercedes or Ferrari. But that doesn't mean they don't have any at all, quite the opposite, in fact. They've now increased this at the hands of their seventh GT3 championship title in the Huracan GT3 race car this past weekend.
This victory caps off a stellar year for the Lamborghini GT3 and its band of sponsored teams and drivers. A year in which they bagged first place at the 2021 British and International GT3 Championship for the second year in a row. Twenty-six podium finishes, 29 pole positions, 35 fastest laps, and 24 victories were earned by team drivers thanks to the efforts of 89 different drivers.
It all came to a head at the Sant'Agata Bolognese by Squadra Corse. The very same track where Lambo's official race car was developed. Lamborghini asserted its home turf advantage in a first-place finish. Just like the previous 120,000 km of race track that the team had dominated that season.
It wasn't the outright thrashing that took place at the GT World Challenge America. Lamborghini won the triple crown of Drivers, Teams and, Constructor's titles in that event, but it was effort enough effort to give Lamborghini a win. Suddenly, Lamborghini has racing credentials that look mighty impressive. Even compared to more established racing manufacturers.
Lamborghini has never won LeMans or a Formula One title like Ferrari or Mercedes-Benz. But seven championships in 20 years doesn't just happen by luck. It also happens that Lambo beat both those manufacturers in their quest for GT3 glory this year.
It's said Enzo Ferrari rued the day he told Ferrucio Lamborghini to get bent all those years ago. The latest results of that historic scuffle result in Lambo sticking it to Ferrari again in 2021. Old man Lamborghini would have been proud.
