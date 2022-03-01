1953 Packard Cavalier Takes First Drive and Cleaning in 26 Years, It's a Time Capsule

More on this:

1 Extremely Rare 1956 Packard Caribbean Hard-Top Surfaces in Europe, Needs a Lifeline

2 Rare 1950 Packard Was Left to Rot for 40 Years, Now It's Driving Again

3 1950 Packard Super Eight Gets First Wash in 40 Years, Engine Comes Back to Life

4 This Sublime 1939 Packard Twelve 1707 Victoria Convertible Is Available at Auction Today

5 Rare, Supercharged Packard Hawk Was Parked 53 Years Ago, Begs to Be Restored