1936 Chevrolet Standard Barn Find Gets First Wash in Decades, Becomes Museum Exhibit

Seeing a classic car come out of long-term storage to get its first wash in decades is very satisfying. But things become even better when the vehicle in question is off to be displayed in a museum. And this is exactly what happened with this 1936 Chevrolet Standard.
Parked in a barn sometime in the 1960s, after it had its six-cylinder engine rebuilt, this four-door Chevy hasn't seen daylight for about 60 years. Cars that spend so much time in storage usually come out with severe rust issues, but this Standard came out of the barn in pretty good shape. Aside from a thick layer of dust, of course.
But here's the interesting bit. Instead of going back in the garage after its first cleaning in decades, the Chevy got a thorough detailing and went to sit in a museum. Not a bad place to retire at almost 90 years old, right?
Granted, this Chevy is not one of those frame-off restorations that shines from every angle. But it's a fantastic survivor that retains most of its original parts. The interior still looks like the day it left the factory (save for the wear and tear, of course), while inline-six under the hood is still the original, numbers-matching unit.
Sure, it needs a lot of work to become road-worthy again, especially since the engine is stuck from sitting for so long, but it's in fantastic shape overall. And while I do hope that this Chevy will eventually find its way back on public roads, living as a museum exhibit is definitely better than a life in a barn.
If you're not familiar with the Standard, it was introduced in 1933 as a replacement for the Confederate (Series BA). Launched at the same time with the more iconic Chevrolet Master, the Standard was discontinued in 1936, after just four years on the market.
The Standard was offered in five different body styles and shared some underpinnings with the Pontiac Six. Engine options included 181- and 207-cubic-inch (3.0- and 3.4-liter) straight-six engines, both of the overhead valve variety. They were rated at 60 and 74 horsepower, respectively.
Advertised as the most affordable enclosed six-cylinder car on the market, the Standard slotted below the Master Eagle in Chevrolet's lineup.
