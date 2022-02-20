1936 Chevrolet Standard Barn Find Gets First Wash in Decades, Becomes Museum Exhibit

More on this:

1 Roller Skate Car Is Fascinating One-Off, Has a V8 Instead of Toes

2 Betty White’s Beloved 1977 Cadillac Seville, Parakeet, Is a Must-See Beauty

3 Inside Rodz & Bodz: More Than 100 Celebrity and Movie Cars

4 The Celebrity Car Museum Has a Secret Stash of Rare Movie Vehicles

5 Mercedes-Benz Gets Its Festive Mood On, Offers Cool Gift Suggestions for Christmas