Ford Bronco Rolls, Wife Sighs, Owner Dusts Off, Rides Moab Trail Like It's Nothing

The 2021/2022 Ford Bronco was reborn as the reinvented sixth-generation series to offer adventures. From little, crossover-style ones in the Bronco Sport to Texas-style busting in the 2-Door and 4-Door off-road siblings. Sometimes, not everything goes as planned. But it may not matter. At all!
There have been numerous instances when we saw the new sub-brand family members take on some of the most gruesome trails out there. Both the Bronco Sport and larger Broncos conquered just about everything, especially in and around Moab, Utah.
And even though people will have a 2022 Bronco Everglades to play in the mud, the orange sandstone mirage is there... year after year. Now that winter is finally making way for spring breaks, the off-road folk is naturally ready to start enjoying the daunting Moab trails. And when they gather, incidents do happen. It is just a matter of dusting on and continuing as nothing gives...
Case in point. The videographer behind the txbroncbuster channel on TikTok does “Bronc busting Texas-style.” But when doing the Moab trails in Utah, that does not seem to be enough... not even the fact that “everything is bigger in Texas.” Well, it pays off to come prepared – both with rock rails, as well as a trailer.
So, the initial video (embedded below) that went viral is of an Oxford White (with a patriotic side decal/wrap) Ford Bronco 4-Door that was filmed by the owner’s wife attacking a rough portion of a trail. This is no beginner at the wheel, and he came prepared – note the flag and the spotter. However, as it turns out, right before conquering the edge the Blue Oval motor died on him... And there was not much he could do next. Just ride the trail... backward.
Naturally, the Bronco ended up in a precarious position and ultimately came to a halt on the driver’s side. It seems the owner was not injured at all. Even better, the hardcore Ford SUV escaped largely unscathed. Albeit with a dead mirror. And some dings, scratches, plus little dents in a few spots, as seen in the aftermath videos (also embedded below).
So, does anyone think the wife’s deep sighs mattered? Not at all, as the same-day footage shows the Bronco riding the trails as if nothing happened...
