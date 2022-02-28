Jeep Head Suggests GME T6 “Tornado” Straight-Six Engine May Debut This April

As you’re well aware, the carparazzi have recently spied long-wheelbase Wagoneers and Grand Wagoneers. According to Jeep head Jim Morrison, the stretched utility vehicles “will be part of the discussion in New York.”
Morrison refers to the auto show that runs from April 15th to the 24th, the first NYIAS in three years. The 2021 and 2020 editions were both canceled over the pandemic that’s currently overshadowed by the Ukrainian crisis.
The Detroit Bureau correctly told Morrison that W and GW fuel economy isn’t great. Given that we’re dealing with full-size utility vehicles based on the Ram 1500 and powered by the 5.7- and 6.4-liter HEMI, the cited publication does have a point. Up to 18 miles per gallon (make that 13 liters per 100 kilometers) combined for the Wagoneer 5.7 RWD is pretty bad. The Grand Wagoneer 6.4 RWD is estimated at 15 miles per gallon (15.7 l/100 km).
“We’re going to talk about that in New York,” said Morrison, to which The Detroit Bureau implied the imminent arrival of a plug-in hybrid. “Can’t talk about the electrification of the Grand Wagoneer, but all Jeep vehicles will be electrified by 2025, so it’s obviously in the plan,” added Morrison.
Reading between the lines, he also implies a more frugal engine. What’s more, Jeep's head recently implied in an interview with Autoblog that a six-cylinder turbo will premiere at the New York International Auto Show.
The powerplant in question is the GME T6, also known as the “Tornado.”
Stellantis, the cross-border merger that brought together Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Groupe PSA, has already confirmed (by mistake) the displacement at 3.0 liters. Produced in Mexico since November 2021 at the facility that currently makes the HEMI engine family, the straight-six lump has also been confirmed (by mistake) in high- and standard-output forms.
An Excel document published by Centro Ricerche Fiat lists five applications: Ram 1500, Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, and Wagoneer. Last but certainly not least, ESS technology and twin turbos round off the details we currently know about the GME T6 "Tornado" powerplant.
The Detroit Bureau correctly told Morrison that W and GW fuel economy isn’t great. Given that we’re dealing with full-size utility vehicles based on the Ram 1500 and powered by the 5.7- and 6.4-liter HEMI, the cited publication does have a point. Up to 18 miles per gallon (make that 13 liters per 100 kilometers) combined for the Wagoneer 5.7 RWD is pretty bad. The Grand Wagoneer 6.4 RWD is estimated at 15 miles per gallon (15.7 l/100 km).
“We’re going to talk about that in New York,” said Morrison, to which The Detroit Bureau implied the imminent arrival of a plug-in hybrid. “Can’t talk about the electrification of the Grand Wagoneer, but all Jeep vehicles will be electrified by 2025, so it’s obviously in the plan,” added Morrison.
Reading between the lines, he also implies a more frugal engine. What’s more, Jeep's head recently implied in an interview with Autoblog that a six-cylinder turbo will premiere at the New York International Auto Show.
The powerplant in question is the GME T6, also known as the “Tornado.”
Stellantis, the cross-border merger that brought together Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Groupe PSA, has already confirmed (by mistake) the displacement at 3.0 liters. Produced in Mexico since November 2021 at the facility that currently makes the HEMI engine family, the straight-six lump has also been confirmed (by mistake) in high- and standard-output forms.
An Excel document published by Centro Ricerche Fiat lists five applications: Ram 1500, Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, and Wagoneer. Last but certainly not least, ESS technology and twin turbos round off the details we currently know about the GME T6 "Tornado" powerplant.