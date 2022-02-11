GME T6 Tornado Straight-Six Engine May Debut This April

A rumor that predates the pandemic, the Tornado has been indirectly confirmed twice by the cross-border merger between FCA and PSA. The straight-six engine is due to premiere at the 2022 New York Auto Show.
Autoblog had the opportunity of speaking with Jeep head Jim Morrison during a media roundtable in Chicago. When asked whether he had something to share about the GME T6 engine, he didn’t reply with the archetypal “we don’t comment on speculation about future products.”
The big kahuna gingerly asked Autoblog if they’re coming to New York, and that’s a confirmation by most accounts. The Big Apple’s auto show is due this April, the first New York Auto Show in three years because the 2020 and 2021 editions were canceled over this pesky pandemic.
April 2022 also fits right in our previous reports on the inline-six mill.
Stellantis launched the high-output variant into production at the Saltillo Engine Plant back in November 2021. You know, the facility that makes HEMI V8s ranging from the 5.7L to the 6.4L and 6.2L supercharged Hellcat. After this little slip of the tongue became a headline on autoevolution, that information was taken down from the North American media website of Stellantis. Not really a coincidence, that’s for sure!
Discovered by none other than yours truly, an Excel published by Centro Ricerche Fiat lists five applications for the GME T6, starting with the Ram 1500 pickup truck. The Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, and Wagoneer make up the rest. Later on, insider details provided to autoevolution confirmed twin turbos and ESS tech.
We still don’t know too much about it, though. How much will the standard-output engine crank out? Is there a hybrid on the horizon? Regardless of what you may read in the automotive media right now, Stellantis hasn’t offered a single technical specification other than displacement. Because it’s closely related to the 2.0-liter turbo GME T4 in the Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid, the GME T6 clocks in at 3.0 liters.
Autoblog wisely notes the Grand Cherokee and Wagoneer are the only Jeeps in the current lineup offered with the 5.7-liter HEMI, making them the likeliest candidates for the Tornado twin-turbocharged sixer.
