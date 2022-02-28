Jeep Confirms 2022 Grand Cherokee Temporary Stop-Sale, Says There Is a Way Around It

Late last week, it has come to our attention that Jeep has issued a stop-sale order for the 2022 Grand Cherokee and 2022 Grand Cherokee L in the United States, due to a problem with their key fobs.
Eager to find out more about it, we reached out to the North American company, which confirmed the action through the voice of Eric Mayne, Media Relations Manager.
“[We] can confirm a temporary stop-sale, but it is for a limited number of vehicles. Further, we have a remedy and it is being deployed as I write this – with customers in the field getting top priority,” Mr. Mayne said.
It is still unknown when the Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L will be fixed exactly, and how many of them have been struck by this problem, with Eric Mayne telling us that “the affected vehicles account for a brief production window.” Moreover, those who are interested in the aforementioned models might be able to get one that doesn’t experience the issue, as “most vehicles on dealer lots are unaffected.”
In the meantime, Stellantis, Jeep’s parent company, has also stepped forward, stating the following: “We have identified a solution and are expediting delivery of the appropriate parts to our dealer network. This issue affects a limited number of vehicles and does not require a safety recall. We are contacting customers to advise them that free service is available.”
As a reminder, owners of certain new Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L have been experiencing issues with their key fobs, which do not communicate with their rides. According to the JeepGarage online forum, the key fobs have stopped working after the vehicles have been unlocked. On top of that, those who have tried to unlock them using the physical key have reported that the SUVs started behaving as if they were being stolen.
