Jeep Prices 2022 Grand Cherokee Lineup From $37,390

A trailblazing SUV when it launched for the 1993 model year, the Grand Cherokee has been redesigned for the 2022 model year. The fifth generation features the same platform as the Grand Cherokee L and a slightly more affordable price tag of $37,390 compared to $38,635.
Laredo is how the base trim is called, and four-wheel drive adds $2,000 to the sticker price. What do you get for your money? Well, the list starts with an eight-speed automatic transmission paired with a familiar V6 mill. The Pentastar is flexing 290 horsepower and 257 pound-feet (348 Nm), which is fine at sea level yet less than adequate at higher altitudes where free-breathing mills tend to struggle, especially in heavy sport utility vehicles.
Laredo customers are further offered a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, Uconnect 5 infotainment with over-the-air updates and wireless connectivity for your smartphone, lots of safety nannies, 17-inch alloy wheels, heated fold-away mirrors, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, and the Jeep Wave premium owner loyalty program that includes free oil changes and tire rotations in the first 36 months of ownership. Jeep Wave includes no-charge vehicle rental for routine maintenance and 24/7 roadside assistance.
Those who intend to stand out from the crowd are offered the Altitude Package that adds gloss-black appearance details and functional extras such as heated front seats, rain-sensing wipers, and a 115-volt power outlet.
The Limited is a V6-only affair as well. Those who can’t do without a V8 under the hood will have to level up to the Trailhawk, Overland, Summit, or range-topping Summit Reserve. Only available with four-wheel drive, the HEMI engine is available from $45,710 for the Limited to $66,660 for the Summit Reserve. These prices don’t include the $1,795 destination charge.
Pricing for the plug-in hybrid 4xe isn’t available at the moment of writing. The most frugal option available combines a 2.0-liter turbo and an electric motor for a total output of 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet (637 Nm).
