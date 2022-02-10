Jeep Grand Cherokee L Drops by 2022 Chicago Auto Show Wearing Limited Black Package

Camp Jeep’s Indoor Test Track returns to Windy City’s Auto Show for 18th year, alongside Ram’s own Ram Truck Territory indoor facility. But that is not all, because Jeep is also bringing something elegantly dressed.
The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L also drops by 2022 Chicago Auto Show’s venue, wearing the tuxedo-like Limited Black Package. Frankly, we said something about the fancy evening attire because just slapping a 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited Black Package is a huge mouthful. And, yet here we go, we still did it...
Jokes aside, Jeep is trying to entice the motor show audience with something that is all show and no extra go. The Limited Black Package is said to envelop the legendary off-road capability with bespoke Gloss Black exterior accents and features. All for the sake of the highly-coveted blacked-out appearance.
Debuting at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show, which runs February 12-21 at McCormick Place, the additional visual goodies are now readily available for ordering at the local Jeep dealership. Future owners of 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Ls that also want the Limited Black Package swagger will need to churn out an extra $1,695.
The “new Limited Black Package gives the 2022 Grand Cherokee L a sleek, customized look that further distinguishes it from anything else on the road,” explains Jim Morrison, Senior Vice President and Head of Jeep Brand North America. And arrives complete with 20-inch Gloss Black aluminum wheels. As well as a roster of Gloss Black accents and badging. Additionally, it distinguishes Limited models with roof rails, as well as a bespoke seven-slot grille treatment.
Nothing else changes. So, the 2022 model year Grand Cherokee L 4x4 Limited continues to shine brightly with standard Selec-Terrain, newly premium LED fog lamps, or power Gloss Black mirrors, among others. Meanwhile, inside there is a Capri leather upholstery, the Uconnect 5 infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, and more.
