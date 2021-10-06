2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee WL Priced From $37,390 Before Taxes

Jeep has finally published the pricing of the brand-new Grand Cherokee for the 2022 model year. Seven trim levels are offered in total, and the base specification will cost you $37,390 for the V6 motor and RWD.
Laredo is how the most affordable Grand Cherokee is called. Standard features include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, LED headlamps and taillamps, Android-powered Uconnect 5 infotainment with an 8.4-inch touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and driver-assist systems such as Adaptive Cruise Control and ParkSense Rear Park Assist.
The $41,945 Altitude is next with remote vehicle start, a wireless charging pad, leather-wrapped seats with suede inserts, heated front seats, gloss-black exterior accents, and 20-inch wheels featuring the same finish. The $43,710 Limited is rocking Capri leather upholstery, heated front- and second-row seats, a heated steering wheel, and six-speaker premium audio.
Customers who need maximum off-road capability will have to spend at least $50,275 on the almighty Trailhawk. This grade comes with class-exclusive sway bar disconnect, red-painted tow hooks, a decal on the hood, skid plates, Quadra-Trac II 4x4 system, Quadra-Lift air suspension, rear electronic slip differential, and nine-speaker premium audio from Alpine.
The $53,305 Overland sweetens the deal with a hands-free power liftgate, dual-pane sunroof, 20-inch polished aluminum wheels, and Quadra-Lift suspension. The best-equipped trims are the Summit ($57,365) and Summit Reserve ($63,365), which are boasting the same V6 engine as the Laredo.
It’s a little uncanny for Jeep to ask more dollars for the V8 in the Summit Reserve, but nevertheless, the brand is known for asking money for pretty much anything. A third powertrain is available in the guise of the 4xe plug-in hybrid, which integrates a 2.0-liter turbo, two e-motors, and a Li-Ion pack.
The 4xe pumps out 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet (640 Nm) of torque. Capable of towing up to 6,000 pounds (2,720 kilograms) and capable of approximately 25 miles (40 kilometers) of zero-emission driving, the new Grand Cherokee 4xe doesn’t have a sticker price at the time of writing.
