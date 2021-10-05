Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Races Audi SQ7, Watch as Germany Bows Down to America

It’s interesting how the 2022 Audi SQ7 and the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk cost pretty much the same. The Audi starts from $87,500 while the Trackhawk is an $88,690 affair, before adding any options to either one. In our books, this makes them direct rivals, as does the fact that they’re similar in size and wheelbase, although the SQ7 is a little bigger overall.

6 photos