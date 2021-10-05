Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Races Audi SQ7, Watch as Germany Bows Down to America

It’s interesting how the 2022 Audi SQ7 and the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk cost pretty much the same. The Audi starts from $87,500 while the Trackhawk is an $88,690 affair, before adding any options to either one. In our books, this makes them direct rivals, as does the fact that they’re similar in size and wheelbase, although the SQ7 is a little bigger overall.
Now that you know they cost the same, the question clearly becomes which of the two is the better purchase? If you want better on-board tech and a plush interior, the Audi should be the way to go, since it’s the more refined product. Sorry, Jeep, but it’s true.
That being said, these versions are performance-oriented, and when it comes to straight-line acceleration, the Jeep’s 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 sure sounds a heck of a lot better to us than the SQ7’s 4.0-liter twin turbocharged V8. With the former you get less lag, more power and more torque. That’s a winning combination.
Mods aside, the Trackhawk’s HEMI V8 unit will put down the same 707 hp you’d have gotten in a Dodge Challenger Hellcat before the latter received a small power boost for the 2020 model year. The Jeep is also producing 645 lb-ft (875 Nm) of torque, with everything going to all four wheels through an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox.
The SQ7 meanwhile sends 500 hp (507 ps) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque to its wheels via the carmaker’s quattro all-wheel drive system, and rest assured that it’s quick – zero to 60 mph (97 kph) takes just 4.3 seconds.
You can watch the two race each other over a quarter mile in the video below, although we suspect that neither was completely stock. In the end, there could only be one winner and it’s the insanely-powerful Trackhawk, which managed a blistering 10.8-second run.
