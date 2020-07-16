European Audi SQ7 and SQ8 Now Available With V8 TFSI Power

One could wonder what is going on inside the corner offices at Volkswagen AG. They should have been all-electric by now, instead they are still preaching the benefits of having diesel or gasoline engines under the hood. And they cannot even make up their minds about the latter, as is the case with Audi’s top dogs in the crossover segment – the SQ7 and SQ8.
Remember the facelifted SQ7 for the European market came with a brawny 4.0-liter TDI V8 that was highlighted by the parent company as its most powerful diesel implementation ever? It was good for 435 hp and an Earth-shattering torque of 900 Nm (664 pound-feet). And the powertrain was also used for the SQ8, of course.
On the other hand, the U.S.-spec SQ7 and SQ8 remain faithful to V8 TFSI gasoline power, packing a different 4.0-liter V8 that squeezed 500 horsepower (507 ps) out of the installation. Of course, the locomotive-bred 568 pound-feet of twist was shy of the TDI capabilities, but you cannot have everything in life, after all. Now here is the funny thing – Audi has decided the U.S. market knew better.
So, for the 2021 Audi SQ7 and SQ8 the company took the decision to include the V8 TFSI in the European program as well. Technical specifications stay virtually unchanged, and the the launch is scheduled during the third quarter of the year. Old Continent fans will be able to spec both hulking SUVs with 507 ps (373 kW) and 770 Nm (567.9 lb.-ft.) of torque.
That will be enough to propel these land yachts from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.1 seconds and from 80 to 120 kph (50 to 75 mph) in just 3.8 seconds. As usual, the maximum speed is electronically governed at 155 mph (250 kph). Power transfer is handled by the standard eight-speed tiptronic automatic and quattro permanent all-wheel drive.
Audi knows maneuverability is an issue when handling two behemoths, so it also includes an adjustable sport pneumatic suspension with controlled dampers and all-wheel steering. At home in Germany the duo kicks off from 93,287.40 (SQ7) and 101,085.72 euros (SQ8), respectively.
