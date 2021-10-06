Jeep Head Throws Shade at Ford Again, Pities Explorer Timberline Customers

After taking a jab at Ford over the Bronco’s hardtop issues, Jim Morrison isn’t done throwing punches. The head of Jeep has recently mocked the Explorer Timberline in comparison to the Grand Cherokee Trailhawk.
“I actually feel sorry for Timberline customers that get tricked,” said Morrison. “You can paint a tow hook red [it’s actually orange]. It doesn’t mean that behind the tow hook it would even hold up in the right moment that it needs to [what does it even mean?],” he told Muscle Cars & Trucks.
As much as I like a quarrel between two of the biggest automakers out there, this quarrel isn’t quite right. Not only does Morrison attack potential Ford customers that may purchase a Jeep further down the line, but the Timberline doesn’t even compete against the Grand Cherokee Trailhawk.
Morrison then explains how Trail Rated isn’t just a marketing term although I don’t agree. Trail Rated means that your Jeep can handle off-road scenarios although not all of them. More specifically, a Renegade Trailhawk isn’t as capable as a Grand Cherokee Trailhawk. Another case in point: a Wrangler Rubicon isn’t as capable as a Rubicon Xtreme Recon Package.
It’s all a matter of perception here, and Jim would better focus on improving the Jeep brand instead of throwing shade without being provoked into it.
That said, those interested in proving Morrison wrong can purchase the 2021 model year Timberline from $46,015 excluding taxes. Offered with all-wheel drive as standard, this grade further boasts a 3.58 Torsen limited-slip rear axle, 360-degree camera system, off-road front struts, and rear shocks, first- and second-row heated seats, and the 2.3-liter EcoBoost powerplant.
As for the 2022 model year Trailhawk, pricing starts at $50,275 sans taxes for the Quadra-Trac II 4x4 system with a rear electronic slip differential, Quadra-Lift air suspension, sway bar disconnect, skid plates, red tow hooks, a premium audio system, active noise cancellation, and a hood decal.
