Jeep Head Throws Shade at Ford Again, Pities Explorer Timberline Customers

More on this:

1 2021 Ford Bronco Big Bend and 2021 Jeep Wrangler Sport Compared on Video

2 Jeep Head Throws Shade at Ford for the Bronco’s Roof Problems

3 2022 Jeep Wrangler Willys With Xtreme Recon Package Shows Up at Detroit 4Fest

4 2021 Toyota Supra Regrets Drag Racing a Tuned Jeep SRT and a Tuned BMW E92

5 Jeep Wrangler Goes From Off-Roader to Being Potty Trained With a Few Stupid Mods